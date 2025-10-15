Tulsi Gabbard Claims Trump Works ‘Tirelessly’ and Never Sleeps as the Internet Calls Him ‘Dozy Don’

Tulsi Gabbard has stepped in to help Donald Trump fight the ‘Dozy Don’ allegations. For the past few weeks, the President has been repeatedly mocked on the internet after he almost nodded off during an important meeting that he called. The Director of National Intelligence has now spoken up, giving props to the “tirelessly” working commander-in-chief while contradicting the allegations.

Gabbard has made it a mission to dismiss all rumors of Trump slacking off on the job. The 44-year-old recently appeared on Fox News, where she sang praises of how the President has been giving it his all while “tirelessly” working day and night.

During the conversation, the Director of Intelligence noted how the 79-year-old made an 11-hour journey to Egypt and back in his quest to bring peace. Trump was seen signing a declaration of peace alongside other world leaders as a promise to bring peace and end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I know somebody made a comment on the plane, you know, [that] he goes on these long trips, these long plane rides,” Gabbard noted. She claimed that the President “doesn’t sleep” on the flights either. “He’s working throughout those flights, hits the ground running, and gets directly to business,” she shared while in conversation with host Jesse Watters.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins previously made similar claims on a podcast. “I had a source who said you never want to be on Air Force One on a trip,” she noted on Jason Tatrick’s podcast. The reporter revealed that she had heard that the President is always active and wants to talk to his staff on these flights.

🚨HOLY SMOKES! DNI Tulsi Gabbard says President Trump doesn’t sleep at all on overseas trips: “He takes these long trips, long flights, doesn’t sleep, works throughout the flight, hits the ground running, and gets down to business. He’s 79 years old.

“He’ll like have them go and wake staff up if they’re asleep because he wants to talk to them,” she added. Attorney General Pam Bondi has previously revealed how nobody can “keep up with him.” While in conversation with Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie, Bondi admitted that she doesn’t know how the President manages to do that.

She also shared how none of his staff know when he even sleeps. “He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him,” the Attorney General revealed. JD Vance is another one of the administration’s members who has testified to Trump’s work ethic.

The Vice President has spoken about how the President “doesn’t have an off switch.” Vance shared how he has been awoken for discussion at 2 a.m. and again for a second time at 6 a.m.

As much as the President’s staff finds his dedication to his job commendable, other MAGA supporters have expressed their concern for him. Alex Jones noted how the President might “collapse” if he doesn’t “take his foot off the gas pedal.”

Jones also suggested that the 79-year-old take one day every week off to kick back and relax. “If he could just go play golf and watch movies and have some fun—he deserves it,” he added.