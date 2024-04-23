Tucker Carlson Slams Ex-Boss John Podhoretz: 'One Of The Weirdest, Most Unhappy People'

In a wild appearance on Joe Rogan's popular podcast on Friday, 19 April, Tucker Carlson, a right-winged conspiracy theorist, went on a bizarre rant trashing his former boss, John Podhoretz, the conservative writer and editor. Carlson, who now hosts a show on Twitter after being fired from Fox News a year ago, worked for Podhoretz in the 1990s at the Weekly Standard magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The controversial TV personality, known to support white supremacy and demean women and minorities, didn't hold back in his scathing assessment of Podhoretz. He "was one of the weirdest, most unhappy people I’ve ever met in my life," Carlson told Rogan and proceeded to relate an odd incident. He claimed Podhoretz would come into his office, rub his hairy back against the door frame, and grunt. As per Mediaite, Carlson asserted, "He was stupid, but he didn’t know that he was— I mean, he was actually kind of dumb." He continued, "But he would philosophize. I was kind of like 10 years younger and I was his captive and he would just lecture me as he was rubbing against the door frame."

Anti Semite filth says what? https://t.co/lSJmtr1WSY — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 9, 2024

Recalling yet another unusual story, Carlson claimed, "One time we went out to lunch. And we all had drinks of course — this was like mid-90s. He didn’t really drink but he ordered this drink with an umbrella and it had a piece of watermelon on the rim of the glass...He took the watermelon and ate it, and then he ate the rind." Carlson added that he'd never forget watching the editor consume the inedible part and knew at that moment, "...of course, this guy’s a critic."

The lengthy diatribe seemed deeply personal, tinged with elements of mockery towards 'stupid' Podhoretz. At one point, Carlson even made a grunting noise to mimic Podhoretz's behavior. The rant didn't go unnoticed by Podhoretz himself, who took to Twitter to condemn Carlson's remarks. He wrote, "Anti-Semite filth says what?" This prompted Carlson to double down on his criticism of the editor on Rogan's show.

Podhoretz's inflammatory rhetoric accusing Carlson of anti-Semitism shows he's hardly taking the high road either. However, Carlson isn't the only one Podhoretz has targeted recently. As per The New York Times, he has been actively tweeting criticism against various public figures over their alleged anti-Semitic practices. He harshly criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, referring to her as a 'psychotic Karen' and also attacked former MSNBC host, Mehdi Hasan, calling him a 'moral amoeba'. He wrote, "In many ways you are despicable and in others you are factitious and in all ways, you are a moral amoeba."

Meanwhile, Podhoretz isn't the only one to target Carlson. According to The Guardian, journalist Brian Stelter in his book Network of Lies, once asserted, “His brand, weird as it was, revolved around the idea that he could call anyone the C-word, or anything else, at any time. He could say anything, do anything, and never be held accountable, so long as he commanded the attention and affection of millions.