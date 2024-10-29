Tucker Carlson Paints Disturbing Picture of Trump Giving ‘Bad Little Girl’ A ‘Vigorous Spanking’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered an unsettling speech at a Trump rally in Duluth, Georgia, that left many observers disturbed by its explicitly paternal and disciplinary themes. The controversial commentator painted a disturbing metaphor of Donald Trump as a disciplinarian father figure returning home to punish America.

Tucker Carlson, campaigning for Trump: “There has to be a point at which dad comes home…Dad comes home, and he's pissed…You know what he says? ‘You've been a bad little girl, and you're getting a vigorous spanking right now.’” pic.twitter.com/HGx9jXp3em — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 23, 2024

During his speech at the Turning Point Action event, Carlson launched into an extended analogy comparing the United States to a misbehaving child. "If you allow your 2-year-old to smear the contents of his diapers on the wall of your living room and you do nothing about it, if you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table, if you allow your hormone addled 15-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you're gonna get more of it," Carlson told the enthusiastic crowd, as per The Daily Beast.

After Tucker Carlson likened Trump to "daddy" tonight, and said a reelected Trump would need to give the media and Democrats a "spanking," the rally crowd "went wild," @alaynatreene reports. Later, when Trump came on stage, the crowd screamed "Daddy's home" and "Daddy Don" pic.twitter.com/c11wtHoGV6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 24, 2024

The former Fox host, himself a father of three adult daughters, then took his metaphor in an even more concerning direction. "There has to be a point at which Dad comes home," he declared, receiving thunderous applause from the MAGA faithful. "Dad comes home and he's p---ed. He's not vengeful, he loves his children, disobedient as they may be."

"When Dad gets home, you know what he says?" Carlson continued, "'You've been a bad girl. You've been a bad little girl and you're getting a vigorous spanking.'" He added that this metaphorical punishment would "'hurt me more than it hurts you. I'm not going to lie. It's going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me,'" as per Guardian.

The crowd's reaction was really intense. Supporters yelled out things like 'Daddy's home' and 'Daddy Don,' showing they loved the parental images Carlson had built as Trump later took the stage. This show of devotion is all the more remarkable in light of Carlson's previously disclosed personal views on Trump. During the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News, Carlson wrote in publicly accessible text messages that "I hate him passionately" and that he was happy to 'ignore Trump most nights.'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches Political Commentator Tucker Carlson speak at a Turning Point Action rally on October 23, 2024, in Duluth, Georgia. (Image Source: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Besides, the disturbing speech has received harsh criticism from a number of sources. Harris campaign spokesman James Singer called it 'f-cking weird,' while others have pointed out its unsettling overtones of home discipline and dictatorship. However, this isn't the first time that such a metaphor was invoked to describe the former president.

At a recent Pennsylvania rally, Trump declared, "You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared... You will be protected, and I will be your protector." In particular, he called himself the protector of women. However, many criticized the real estate mogul because the talk came at a time when white women appeared to be abandoning Trump. Many of them are concerned about the right to have an abortion as well. In the meantime, Trump continues to gain support from male voters of all backgrounds.

Since the presidential election is quickly approaching, critics are concerned that the MAGA movement is beginning to embrace more authoritarian viewpoints. It appears that such kinds of conversations could continue as the campaign heats up, especially as Trump and Carlson are scheduled to collaborate once more at a Halloween event in Arizona.