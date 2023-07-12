Tucker Carlson Is ‘Grateful’ for Trump’s ‘Right’ Stand on USA Supporting Ukraine War: "I Love Trump"

Political commentator, Tucker Carlson applauded Donald Trump, the former president, for being the sole official in Washington to oppose American engagement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Carlson made his remarks during a protracted discussion with comedian Russell Brand on an episode of the Stay Free Russell Brand podcast, per The Political Insider.

Trump has regularly demanded that instead of continually supporting Ukraine’s military effort, the United States should organize peace talks in the area. In a recent military aid package worth over $800 million, President Joe Biden said he would deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine. The employment of the weapons has even been classified as a potential “war crime” by his former press secretary, who also noted that they pose a serious hazard to civilians, especially children.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Quietly Moves to Florida With $5.5M Purchase: The New Beachfront Abode

Tucker Carlson says how he really feels about Donald Trump.#614clinton pic.twitter.com/aoargCUShc — Clinton (@614clinton) July 11, 2023

“I’m struck by his foreign policy views,” Carlson told Brand. “Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party really who’s saying, ‘Wait a second, why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?’”

Carlson continued by pointing out that Trump is the lone opponent of American participation in Ukraine among the sea of warmongers in Washington. And so, in Carlson’s opinion, he is the only one who is correct. “All I can say at this point is I’m so grateful that he has that position. He’s right. And everyone in Washington is wrong, everyone,” the former Fox News host said.

Tucker Carlson Discussing Donald Trump On @rustyrockets's Podcast



"I think looking back on this ten years from now, assuming we're still around, I think we're going to see Trump's emergence as the most significant thing that happened in American politics in 100 years, because he… pic.twitter.com/5oSvj4pOCF — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 7, 2023

Also Read: Tom Sandoval Responds to Adele After She Called Him the “Guy That Cheats”: “Will Enjoy An Adele Show”

“Trump is right on that question… the war is reshaping the world. It’s reshaping the economy of the world. It’s reshaping populations.” Having previously criticized the Republican candidate, Carlson made it clear that his new position is that “I love Trump, personally.” Trump was portrayed by Carlson as the most significant political person in a very long time. “I think we’re going to see Trump’s emergence as the most significant thing to happen in American politics in 100 years because he reoriented the Republican Party against the wishes of Republican leaders,” he told Brand.

A video of Carlson’s remarks was posted by Trump in response on his Truth Social site. “Thank you, Tucker,” he wrote. “So many lives wasted, so many lives to be saved!”

Also Read: Beyoncé’s Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Robbed of $1 Million in Cash and Jewelry in Home Burglary

Carlson has long voiced objections to American engagement in Ukraine, and per him, Trump may be the only politician currently opposed to it. A public accounting of how American taxpayer money was being spent in Ukraine was demanded by Carlson, who was likewise critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his repeated calls for such military funding.

The former Fox News personality claims to be unaware of the circumstances surrounding his termination from the network, but one can’t help but wonder if his lone voice of opposition to the Ukraine war played a role. “I don’t know why I was fired; I really don’t,” said Carlson. “I’m not angry about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

More from Inquisitr

Victor Wembanyama Says He ‘Can’t Stand’ the Media After Britney Spears Slap Incident: “Glad It’s Over”

Tennis Pro Elina Svitolina Gets Invited by Harry Styles After Missing His Concert for Wimbledon