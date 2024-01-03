Tucker Carlson Feels Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire Lacks Concern For The United States

In a recent appearance on Breaking Points, ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson made certain remarks suggesting that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's intense attention to the Israel conflict indicated a lack of concern for the United States. The conversation unfolded when show host Saagar Enjeti probed Carlson about Shapiro's steadfast focus on the Israeli conflict, as detailed by Radar Online.

Enjeti also delved into Shapiro's past criticisms of Carlson. Carlson, known for consistently spotlighting individuals expressing support for Israel, has often accused them of prioritizing Israel's interests over those of the United States.

According to Mediaite, Enjeti said, “I’ve watched the entire kind of right-wing ecosystem get embroiled in fundamentally what is a third-world conflict. Now we can say support, not support, we can have criticisms, etc. of that. But what explains this like literal allegiance on Ukraine, Israel? Why is it that so many of these people don’t seem to have the same level of care for actual American citizens?” At the beginning of the discussion, Carlson discussed the topic of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. However, his focus swiftly diverted towards the situation in Israel.

He also stated, “In the case of Israel and the Arab world, I’ve spent a fair amount of time in both and I like both. And I felt terrible for the people who were killed on October 7, I still do. So I had no weird motive, I was just thinking about it from an American perspective: Is this good for us, or is it not? And I was just amazed by the intolerance and the willingness to immediately go to invective and character assassination.” Carlson emphasized a sense of disrespect he experienced when advocates proposing the resettlement of displaced Gaza individuals suggested America as a relocation option.

My friend @benshapiro is an American patriot who cares deeply about our country. Anyone who has listened to him over the past 22 years knows that. He wakes up every morning thinking about how he can advance American security and prosperity. Among other issues, Ben has been a… — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 31, 2023

The conservative commentator raised doubts about why those perceiving these individuals as too hazardous to keep nearby would endorse the idea of relocating them to his homeland. He expressed offense at the blatant disregard this proposal exhibited toward himself, his family, and the entire nation. "It was immediately I’m a hater, a bigot, or something like that. None of that registered with me because, first of all, I’ve been attacked for so long. But attacks that aren’t true," Carlson said. Furthermore, talking about Shapiro he said, "I’m shocked by how little they care about the country and including the person you mentioned."

Nevertheless, several individuals rallied behind Shapiro in this matter. Simultaneously, as reported by The Wrap, Shapiro responded sharply to Carlson's accusations against him. He said, “Bit of an astonishing statement there from Tucker. I would never doubt his love for the country even though he and I disagree wildly about a number of topics." This statement was made while participating in an interview on Megyn Kelly's podcast series, "The Megyn Kelly Show," which was broadcast on Tuesday.

