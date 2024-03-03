Tucker Carlson Criticizes Bush’s Handling of 9/11 in Controversial Rant and Blame-Game

In a feisty diatribe, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a scorching critique of former President George W. Bush’s actions during the 9/11 terror attacks, filled with inaccuracies and profanity. During a conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, Carlson claimed, “You know, George W. Bush fled Washington on 9/11. I lived there with three kids, and he ran away to some Air Force base in South Dakota. And I thought that was cowardly.” Contrary to Carlson’s claim, Bush was in a Sarasota, Florida classroom when the attacks occurred on that unfortunate morning in 2001. Following the initial attacks, Bush spent eight hours aboard Air Force One, traversing the eastern United States and eventually landing at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where he and his senior staff were protected in a bunker, However, Carlson’s mischaracterization persisted, as he slammed Bush for knowingly abandoning his post.

In his rant, Carlson expressed disdain for what he perceived as a lack of leadership qualities in Bush. He highlighted the significance of leaders caring for those they lead and exhibiting physical courage in times of crisis. Carlson exclaimed, “And I said so at the time. And man was I attacked for saying that. And I wrote a column about it in New York Magazine, where I then had a column. Hard to believe. I think the prerequisites of leadership are really basic. The first is caring about the people you lead. That’s number one. You know, deep in the way a father cares for his children or an officer cares for his troops. A president should care for his people. And that leads inexorably to the next requirement, which is bravery, physical courage.”

As per Mediaite, he further added, “And I believe in that. And I’m not like some tough guy, but I think it’s obvious if you’re in charge. You know, I’m at my house and I feel like someone broke in, I’m not going to say to my wife, ‘Hey, baby, go, go deal with the home invasion.’ I’m gonna deal with it because I’m dad. Okay? So if you’re the president of a country and your capital city is attacked as ours was at the Pentagon, and you run away, “Oh the Secret Service told me to.” Carlson rhetorically questioned Bush’s leadership, asking, “Bitch, are you in charge? Like, who’s daddy here? The Secret Service? Do you know what I mean? I found that totally contemptible.”

Despite Carlson's impassioned criticism, it is essential to acknowledge the complexities of the situation faced by Bush and his administration on 9/11. Reports highlighted the challenges Bush encountered while on Air Force One, including the need to balance returning to Washington to reassure the nation with ensuring the safety of the commander-in-chief. Despite any shortcomings or criticisms, Bush has often been praised for his leadership and resilience during one of the darkest moments in American history. His approval rating surged to unprecedented heights in the aftermath of the attacks, underscoring the widespread support he garnered for his handling of the crisis.