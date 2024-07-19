Tucker Carlson Calls Trump 'Leader of the Nation' For Unifying Country After Assassination Attempt

Conservative political commentator, Tucker Carlson gave an electrifying speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Declaring former president Donald Trump as the 'unifier' of the nation Carlson said, “He was no longer just a political party’s nominee, or a former president or a future president, this was the leader of a nation." The former Fox News host also apparently subtly mocked President Joe Biden while referring to the Democratic leader as a 'mannequin', "You could take, I don't know, a mannequin, a dead person and make him president." He added. “You could. You could! I’m just saying, it’s theoretically possible. With enough cheating, that could happen.”

“This was no longer a man... this was the leader of a nation.” pic.twitter.com/zbJfgiai5Z — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 19, 2024

"In the moment, the days, the weeks after the shooting ... he did his best to bring the country together," Carlson continued. "This is the most responsible, unifying behavior of a leader I think I've ever seen. When he stood up after being shot in the face and put his hand up. I thought at that moment, that was a transformation." As per The Daily Mail, the famed journalist further stated, "He turned down the most obvious opportunity in politics to enflame the nation after being shot which is an opportunity that almost every other politician I've ever met and certainly his opponents would have taken instantly."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

“I’ve been to many conventions,” After mingling with the Trumps and spending the previous three days in their VIP box, Carlson addressed the delegates. "I’ve never been to a more fun convention. I’ve never been to a convention with better vibes.” "Everything was different after that moment. This convention is different. The world is different. Donald Trump is different," Carlson said, according to Newsweek. "When he stood up after being shot in the face, bloodied, and put his hand up, I thought at that moment, that was a transformation."

Absolutely beautiful by @TuckerCarlson - he had everyone riveted (no notes, no prompter) and spoke eloquently from the heart. What a moment. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2024

According to The Independent, Carlson also praised the vice president nominee, “He is a thoroughly decent man, and I'll just admit it a friend of mine,” he said. “But JD Vance has views that are closer to Trump's voters. than anyone else in Washington in office. Therefore, he's the vice president. That’s democracy.” “But I will say this unequivocally,” he concluded his 20-minute speech by saying, “God is among us right now. And I think that’s enough.”

As reported by The NYTimes, Carlson was the first person in the convention hall to welcome the GOP nominee. Additionally, the former host pushed for Trump to choose Ohio senator J.D. Vance—who had often appeared on his Fox show—as his running mate. He also assisted in setting up a meeting between the Republican leader and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Milwaukee. Recently, Carlson went to Mar-a-Lago with Justin Wells, a producer, to propose to Trump a documentary series centered around his campaign. The proposed series is scheduled to debut on Carlson's streaming site just before the elections. Wells and a videographer were recording in Pennsylvania on Saturday when Trump was shot by an assailant.