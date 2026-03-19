TSA Workers Miss Paychecks as Shutdown Drags Into Second Month

TSA workers have missed their paychecks amid a partial shutdown that has been ongoing for more than a month. The officers are still showing up to do their jobs while struggling to make ends meet. In the past six months, the workers have been impacted by three different funding lapses.

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans are blaming one another for the situation. Congress is still negotiating funding with the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats sent a counteroffer to resolve the budget issue that caused the government shutdown, now in its second month.

TSA officers have gone 74 days without a paycheck in FY26 because of Democrats’ two shutdowns. This is absolutely unacceptable. Democrats need to end their political posturing, stop using our TSA agents as political pawns, and fully fund DHS. https://t.co/UZjnWjmCrp — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) March 16, 2026

A previous government shutdown lasted 43 days, leading some airport workers and air traffic controllers to stop reporting to work. Johnny Jones, secretary-treasurer of the TSA union, referred to the ongoing argument in Congress.

He stated, “They should be really worried about making sure that they uphold the oath to the Constitution, as TSA officers do.” Democrats wish to include immigration reform in the funding, while Republicans want DHS to be fully funded.

Since lawmakers from both sides are blaming each other, Sen. Katie Boyd Britt, a Republican from Alabama, posted her stance on X. She said workers should no longer be used as “political pawns.”

John Pistole, former TSA administrator, called the shutdown a “self-inflicted wound” due to politics. He added that many TSA workers are in their first five years of service. Furthermore, he said, “They’ve gone a paycheck and a half now without being paid… so it becomes a very practical problem.”

NEW: President Trump accuses Democrats of blocking TSA agents from getting paid: “Democrats are not allowing TSA Agents to get paid. The deal was made a long time ago. They broke it in order to get money for Sanctuary Cities and illegal aliens.” pic.twitter.com/34YapSdXIe — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 16, 2026

The lawmakers have the ability to end the shutdown and relieve the financial stress on the TSA workers. In addition, bills such as the Shutdown Fairness Act and the Keep America Flying Act have been proposed to prevent such problems in the future during funding lapses.

Earlier, Denver International Airport asked travelers to donate $10 to $20 gift cards for unpaid TSA workers. The request was met with mixed reactions, with some feeling sympathetic towards the workers.

Many people felt it was the government’s responsibility to pay the workers. Moreover, many questioned the idea of “bribing” the workers. According to the rules, federal workers can only take small-value gift cards.