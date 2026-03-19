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TSA Workers Miss Paychecks as Shutdown Drags Into Second Month

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 12:40 PM ET

TSA workers are struggling to make ends meet while missing paychecks.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
TSA workers suffered the most during the government shutdown.
TSA officers have been impacted by three lapses in funding in the past six months. (Image credit: rawpixel/ U.S. Gov Works)

TSA workers have missed their paychecks amid a partial shutdown that has been ongoing for more than a month. The officers are still showing up to do their jobs while struggling to make ends meet. In the past six months, the workers have been impacted by three different funding lapses.

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans are blaming one another for the situation. Congress is still negotiating funding with the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats sent a counteroffer to resolve the budget issue that caused the government shutdown, now in its second month.

A previous government shutdown lasted 43 days, leading some airport workers and air traffic controllers to stop reporting to work. Johnny Jones, secretary-treasurer of the TSA union, referred to the ongoing argument in Congress.

He stated, “They should be really worried about making sure that they uphold the oath to the Constitution, as TSA officers do.” Democrats wish to include immigration reform in the funding, while Republicans want DHS to be fully funded.

Since lawmakers from both sides are blaming each other, Sen. Katie Boyd Britt, a Republican from Alabama, posted her stance on X. She said workers should no longer be used as “political pawns.”

John Pistole, former TSA administrator, called the shutdown a “self-inflicted wound” due to politics. He added that many TSA workers are in their first five years of service. Furthermore, he said, “They’ve gone a paycheck and a half now without being paid… so it becomes a very practical problem.”

The lawmakers have the ability to end the shutdown and relieve the financial stress on the TSA workers. In addition, bills such as the Shutdown Fairness Act and the Keep America Flying Act have been proposed to prevent such problems in the future during funding lapses.

Earlier, Denver International Airport asked travelers to donate $10 to $20 gift cards for unpaid TSA workers. The request was met with mixed reactions, with some feeling sympathetic towards the workers.

Many people felt it was the government’s responsibility to pay the workers. Moreover, many questioned the idea of “bribing” the workers. According to the rules, federal workers can only take small-value gift cards.

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