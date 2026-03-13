Denver Airport Asks Travelers To Donate Gift Cards To Unpaid TSA Workers

The Denver International Airport has urged passengers to donate gift cards to the unpaid TSA employees amidst the partial government shutdown. It’s one of the major US airports impacted by the shutdown, and employees are working without pay.

Airport officials shared a press release and a social media post on March 11 asking for donations to support the TSA workers. However, this initiative sparked major backlash, along with a few people supporting it.

The airport asked for small-value gift cards, such as $10 or $20. People may get gift cards from Walmart, Costco, King Soopers and Target. They should not exceed $20. Additionally, Visa gift cards are not accepted.

❗DONATIONS NEEDED❗ Support the dedicated TSA employees working without pay by donating $10 and $20 grocery store and gas gift cards. Visa gift cards cannot be accepted. Drop off locations can be found at Final Approach cell phone lot and in the Jeppesen Terminal. pic.twitter.com/DZPs5gMuoV — Denver Int’l Airport (@DENAirport) March 11, 2026

There are certain regulations around donating to TSA agents since they are federal workers. However, in cases like a government shutdown, they can accept gift cards, and it will not be considered a bribe. Apart from this, they cannot accept more than $50 from one person in a year.

The statement explains how workers missed their first paycheck right before the busy spring travel. The statement reads, “That’s why we are calling on the public, our passengers, and other airport employees to donate grocery store and gas gift cards to help make this moment a little more bearable for these federal workers.”

The delays in paychecks stem from Congress failing to approve funding for the DHS. So far, TSA staff received only a partial paycheck on Feb. 28 — the shutdown began Feb. 14 — and will not receive full pay on March 14.

A major U.S. airport is asking travelers to donate gift cards to TSA workers who are working through a government shutdown and are not receiving paychecks. https://t.co/YN5n6qMMcq — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 12, 2026

The airports are doing their bit in helping the workers. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport started a food pantry for the federal workers. They are also accepting donations for items such as diapers and non-perishables.

While many people are moved by the airports’ efforts to ease the burden on employees, several others are criticizing the government. One sympathetic user commented, “Why is this not in the news? I had no idea they didn’t have to pay. This is horrible.” Another added, “It’s a nice sentiment, but a MAJOR conflict of interest.” The third asked, “Let me get this straight, you’re asking travelers to BRIBE federal employees?”

A user posted, “To our TSA agents – we CITIZENS love you, and we are deeply embarrassed that once again the Democrats hold OUR money hostage that is meant to pay you for your very hard work (…) We will be donating to our agents, and encourage all to.”