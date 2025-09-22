TSA Warns About Traveling With Vapes (And Other Guilty Pleasures You Might be Packing Wrong)

If you’re planning to fly with a vape soon, be careful. TSA rules that vaping devices and e-cigarettes must stay in your carry-on luggage, not checked bags. That means your vape travels with you in the cabin, not in the cargo hold below. Travelers have been caught trying to hide them in checked luggage, leading to delays and bag searches.

The policy aims to prevent potential fire hazards from lithium batteries during flights. Next time you fly, keep your vape where you can see it, be it in your personal bag or pocket.

“Vapes must be packed in your carry-on bag,” the agency even teasingly told travelers on X (formerly Twitter). “Keep them there while traveling through airports and on the plane. The only clouds you should be chasing are the ones your plane flies through!”

Thus, you can choose to bring your e-cigarette on board. But there are restrictions, mainly to ensure that it doesn’t accidentally catch fire while in flight. Because they use lithium batteries, which may set off flames in the tight quarters of a cargo hold, electronic smoking devices are controlled by FAA battery regulations. Vapes, hence, are not allowed in checked luggage.

Travel tip: Vapes must be packed in your carry-on bag. Keep them there while traveling through airports and on the plane. The only clouds you should be chasing are the ones your plane flies through! pic.twitter.com/mqC9Ozavha — TSA (@TSA) September 17, 2025

If you are carrying one, the TSA requires you to place it in your carry-on. There are no exceptions. Avoid unintentional activation. This involves using safety caps or cases or taking out batteries if at all possible. Pay attention to the battery’s limitations. Lithium metal batteries must contain no more than 2 grams of lithium, while lithium-ion batteries cannot have a storage capacity greater than 100 watt-hours.

And don’t even consider smoking in an airplane restroom!

In-flight smoking, whether electronic or not, is still strictly prohibited. Carrying traditional cigarettes has a little more freedom, but vapes are stuck in carry-on limbo. According to the TSA website, cigarettes are allowed in both checked and carry-on luggage. Just be aware that smoking is not permitted anywhere on board due to the rules set by the FAA.

Cigarette smoking is banned aboard all airline flights originating or landing in the United States. pic.twitter.com/jSPSBD4Dbh — 2000 Live (@25YearsAgoLive) September 1, 2025

Alcohol is another tricky item that catches travelers off guard at airport security.

Here’s the scoop: For carry-ons, stick to the basics, like small bottles under 3.4 ounces, all tucked into one quart-sized plastic bag. That’s the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule. But if you’re packing booze in checked luggage, you’ve got more breathing room. Unopened bottles (between 24% and 70% alcohol) are fine, up to 5 liters per bag. Just make sure it’s store-bought and sealed.

There is no cap on anything under 24%, such as wine or beer. However, individual airlines may impose additional limits based on weight or quantity.

Still, keep in mind that it is against FAA regulations to consume your own alcohol while in flight. The only licensed bartenders in the sky are flight attendants.

When traveling by air, vapes are regarded more like a regulated piece of technology and less like a casual accessory.

They are allowed to fly, but only in your carry-on. Battery limits are monitored, and passengers are subject to strict no-use rules while in the air. In the meantime, alcohol can be kept in both bags in acceptable amounts, and cigarettes can be included in both.

The TSA only wants you to chase the fluffy clouds outside your window, so remember that the next time you pack your bag!