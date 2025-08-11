TSA Warns! A Simple Mistake at the Airport Could Cost You More Than You Think

Travelers who regularly travel through various US airports have to adhere to various guidelines of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). TSA screens about two million passengers every day. The administration’s goal is to maintain high standards of safety and efficiency, but even seasoned travelers can fall into bad habits that might hinder their journey.

Recently, the TSA drew attention to one particularly risky behavior at airport security checkpoints, issuing a warning on social media. The issue? Passengers often empty their pockets directly into plastic bins before passing through screening.

According to a TSA Facebook post, “It’s best to remove items from your pockets and place them into your carry-on bag instead of into a bin. This includes items like phones, keys, cheese slices, pet rocks, pocket chicken, hot sauce packets, vapes, wallets, tissues, gum, and mints”.

While the list might sound lighthearted, the message is clear: placing personal items directly into bins rather than inside a carry-on presents real risks. The most immediate concern is theft. If, for instance, your phone or wallet is put in a bin, and you are delayed for extra screening, your valuables can arrive unattended on the other side of the scanner.

Travel Reminder: It’s best to remove items from your pockets and place them into your carry-on bag instead of into a bin. This includes items like phones, keys, cheese slices, pet rocks, pocket chicken, hot sauce packets, vapes, wallets, tissues, gum, and mints. #PackSmart pic.twitter.com/CujZ8HEBbv — TSA (@TSA) August 1, 2025

As mentioned by The Street, “there is a very real chance that the item will be gone by the time you can pick it up again, especially if you were delayed for advanced screening or had some other issue when going through the line”. Someone else could easily grab your unattended items before you reach them.

As items are separated from your bag and sent through the conveyor, they become more likely to be lost, misplaced, or simply forgotten. “Loose items are simply more vulnerable to disappearing or being overlooked than an entire bag,” explains the TSA. Even if theft doesn’t occur, the logistical hassle, hurrying to find every pocket item can add stress and even slow down the screening process.

Moreover, restoring multiple loose items to your pockets at the end of security often forces you to linger at the conveyor belt, disrupting other travelers. Therefore, it is better to limit what you carry in your pockets from the start and, before reaching the screening line, stow everything into your carry-on. That allows you to “grab the whole bag, walk away, find a bench somewhere, and then put them away where they belong on your own time”.

The TSA’s advice is straightforward as it advises keeping as little as possible in your pockets on travel days, placing all pocket items directly into your carry-on before reaching the checkpoint, and never putting valuable or essential items directly into a security bin.

By following this guidance, travelers can avoid the unnecessary risk of losing essential items and ensure a smoother, less stressful experience at airport security. Since travelling already comes with a lot of stress, avoiding the unnecessary hassle regarding your pocket items would only ensure a smoother journey.