Reddit users have been complaining about TSA emphasizing on some odd things they’ve been held up for. But unfortunately, many Americans are familiar with this irritating experience of being delayed at airport security, which can potentially cause you to miss your flight.

For instance, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently authorized 11 new goods of any size for travelers. A new rule even prohibited portable chargers in checked baggage. The TSA is always modifying its regulations. Travelers hoping to skip through the screening procedure may also be hampered by the impending REAL ID enforcement.

Passengers frequently carry goods they are not allowed to bring on board, and the TSA inspects over 3.3 million carry-on baggage every day for explosives and other potentially hazardous materials. Although passengers may be requested to voluntarily discard goods, return them to their vehicle, give them to a friend or family member who is not traveling outside of security, or store them in checked luggage if permitted, the TSA does not “confiscate” items in the traditional sense.

This works I didnt think it would I told TSA it was medical grade water. He gave it a funny look and said OK Gave the bottle to his manager who initially gave me a hard time and said I couldn’t bring it I repeated how it was “medical grade water” and he said “Oh ok, you… https://t.co/YysXisNlg3 pic.twitter.com/V4lYyqOHbP — Case Bradford (@casbrad) March 31, 2025

Reddit users have taken to the platform to vent about the odd things they’ve been forced to leave behind or have been detained by TSA officers for, and more rule changes are on the way. “What’s the stupidest reason the TSA gave you a hard time?” is the title of a thread. Users stated that they were stopped for a variety of strange objects, such as peanut butter, rocks, and urns.

Before being let to board with their belongings, several were simply detained by security personnel. “Got flagged for organic material. It was an urn. They asked me to open it. I refused. The only time I have ever made a stink in my life, the supervisor finally let me go,” one recalled.

Another wrote: “They got real weird about a potato I had in my bag once.” The Reddit user explained: “I had bought a few groceries at the Airbnb on my trip and had a potato left over. I didn’t want to waste it so I figured I might as well take it home and eat it there. The TSA agents were very concerned and escalated the matter to their supervisor who came over, saw the potato and laughed. He handed it back to me and said ‘we’ll let you get away with it this time.'”

Another commented: “I had a bag of gummy worms in my carry on and they thought it looked like bomb wires. They even wiped down the candy bag to check for chemicals.”

Others weren’t that lucky and ended up having some goods behind in order to continue on their travels. One complained: “I had a full set of 120 Prismacolor colored pencils and they were apparently all too sharp. Little did they know that those leads were too soft to do any damage at all, and would crumble to dust just by looking at them too roughly.”

A second wrote: “When I travel, I bring my reusable silverware with me, which includes a metal straw, metal chopsticks, metal spoon, metal butter knife and metal fork. The TSA confiscated my butter knife, but allowed me to carry on my very sharp metal fork. What gives?”

Another recalled: “I had a small beautiful palm sized geode rock (size of a small apple) that is carry-on compliant. But the TSA lady said it could be used as a weapon so she took it away. I’m sure it’s up in her living room somewhere.”

TSA confiscated my mini peanut butter press F. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 24, 2025

Another raged: “Some ——- mouth-breathing agent tried to give me a physics lesson about how my unopened Costco-sized jar of Nutella constituted a liquid because it ‘conformed to the shape of its container’ and my girlfriend had to drag me away because I was going to get put on the no-fly list for being mean to this guy.

In fact, a former airport worker experienced a similar situation, writing: “I used to work at an airport and went through security all the time. We had an employee line but it was the same deal. I would bring in bread and pb & J to save on lunches. I was once (not most of the time I did it, only once) had the TSA claim the peanut butter was a liquid and I couldn’t bring it in. I was like open it up and turn it upside down, it doesn’t come out.”