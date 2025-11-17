TSA Installs Tip Box at Airport — Travelers Fire Back With Sharp Jabs

The government shutdown had adversely affected the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), especially its workers. Many staff members had to come to work without pay, which evoked a lot of sympathy among the travelers. However, TSA’s latest move has now turned that sympathy into disappointment.

​We are talking about the TSA putting out a tip box at the LaGuardia Airport, which is now being called out by the travelers for going against its essential code of conduct. For those unfamiliar, it is against the TSA code of conduct to accept any gifts or tips from travelers. The tip box was put at the airport by the time the government shutdown had ended.

​The words, “Tips are welcomed, thank you,” can be seen written over a white paper that was stuck on the TSA tip box. As the picture of the same went viral on social media, travelers were quick to criticize it.

​One Reddit user who also seemingly traveled at the LaGuardia airport wrote, “Here’s a bottle of water I wasn’t allowed to take with me. Enjoy.” While another netizen stated, “That was the best pat-down I’ve ever had!” *tips $20.” Another user mocked the TSA tip box by stating, “How much do you tip for a cavity search?”

​Another user took a dig at the tip box, flouting the Transportation Security Administration’s code of conduct and said, “So only SOME people are allowed to ignore federal law and get away with it. Got it.”

A netizen had a very sharp jibe at the TSA, wherein they were accused of being universally hated by all.

​The netizen stated, “The cool thing about TSA is that, regardless of personal politics, they are universally hated by all.” Talking about the TSA, it was established under the US Department of Homeland Security in 2001 following the horrifying 9/11 attacks.

​It was primarily formed after some loopholes were found in the airport security. However, the Transportation Security Administration was badly affected during the government shutdown due to financial constraints. While some staff members were forced to work without any pay, the others were temporarily laid off.

​This led the TSA to receive a lot of sympathy from travelers. Many of them also offered to help with donations or gifts, but this went strictly against federal rules that prohibit TSA employees from accepting gifts or tips.

​Hence, needless to say, their latest move of putting a tip box at the LaGuardia airport goes against an important code of conduct. According to the TSA Code of Conduct, “Workers may not solicit gifts under any circumstances.” The exception only applies to $20 items, which are not in cash, light food items, greeting cards, and non-alcoholic refreshments.

​However, it will be interesting to see what further action the TSA takes following this backlash over its tip box. Will the tip box remain at its current spot at the LaGuardia airport, or will it be removed with immediate effect to avoid any further criticism?