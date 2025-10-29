TSA Issues Strict Warning to Employees Amid Government Shutdown; Staff Say They’re ‘Sickened’

Ever since the Trump government shutdown began, TSA has been dealing with staff shortage. The Transportation Security Administration previously noted that the longer the shutdown goes on, the greater this shortage will be. A lot of the employees and air traffic controllers are considered essential workers. This means that they are asked to work even if they are not getting paid.

According to the agency, the staff will get their due pay after the shutdown ends. However, since they are presently not getting paid, yet have bills to pay, many TSA employees could stop showing up for work the longer this shutdown goes on.

The shutdown, which began on October 1, caused extreme issues for the agency, as the staff shortages led to longer lines at security checkpoints, therefore causing delays for travelers. However, the agency warned employees that they will not tolerate workers not showing up for their work.

Right now, behind every airport security checkpoint is a TSA officer working without pay. These critical federal employees keep our skies and airports secure — they deserve to get paid. Met with TSA officers from @AFGE1260 at Long Beach Airport to hear how the shutdown is… pic.twitter.com/izw7ZUrhru — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) October 25, 2025

Last Thursday, TSA acting administrator Ha Nguyen McNeil wrote in a memo, “Small percentages of our colleagues are not showing up to work (for illegitimate purposes).” He called it “disappointing” and “does not reflect the values of TSA.”

McNeil also noted that this led to other workers being “forced to pick up the slack.” Previously, Reuters reported that many TSA workers were pushed to work mandatory overtime and six days a week to combat the shortages.

“This is particularly demoralizing and unfair, and will not be tolerated,” McNeil said on Thursday. However, according to Forbes, three officers revealed that the memo, in particular, the tone of it, was not well-received by the workers. “We feel sickened,” they reportedly said, adding that “people are very put-off by this rhetoric.”

Want to know what a GOVT shutdown looks like at other TSA checkpoints? Look at the standard screening at MKE this morning. If you don’t have @Clear then you might just miss your flight @NFTC_News @PLANE_talking @juliedonaldson_ @DCCelebrity #GovernmentShutdown #travel #TSA pic.twitter.com/5QyBS24BJk — Solomon Tucker (@babesandballers) October 23, 2025

The acting administrator of the agency blamed “Senate Democrats’ recalcitrance” for the partial shutdown. A similar occurrence took place back in 2019, when a 35-day shutdown led to many TSA employees abandoning their work. Even at that time, the agency had to grapple with slow air traffic control until the standoff ended.

The TSA workers were scheduled to receive their partial pay last Friday. However, as the shutdown continues, as of now, they are forced to work without pay. Meanwhile, the Trump administration blames it all on the Democrats. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pointed out the opposition to funding lapses in TSA workers’ pay during the government shutdown, as reported by CNN.