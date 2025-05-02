TSA Doesn’t Allow Swiss Army Knives on Flight, But Here are 3 Multi-Tools That are Allowed!

Who doesn’t love traveling to new places? Visiting new places and exploring different cultures broadens are perspective. It’s also fun to explore various cuisines and diverse landscapes. However, the most boring thing about traveling is the TSA checks at the airport. Passengers have to reach a few hours before the departure and have to go through strict security checks before they are allowed to board the airplane.

With ever-evolving TSA rules at the airport to avoid any kind of threats, even frequent travelers find themselves in a tough spot. TSA has strict guidelines about items that are permitted and prohibited on planes. Sometimes, the travelers, unaware of the existing and updated guidelines, are stopped at security checks. Things can get annoying if the authorities proceed with manually checking a bag and questioning the passengers about the items they carry.

As we continuously update our readers about the TSA guidelines, here’s another important piece of information you must not ignore before boarding your next flight. Passengers carrying multi-tools can face problems at security checks as they can be perceived as a threat on the flight. However, the good news is that some of the multi-tools are allowed to be carried in hand baggage. Here’s a quick guide to the multi-tools that you can and cannot take on plane journeys.

As per TSA regulations, any multi-tool containing knives is prohibited in carry-on luggage. Even the basic Swiss knife won’t make it past the security check. However, you are allowed to carry scissors, but there’s a condition attached to it as well. The scissors must be less than 4 inches in length and should be secured in proper packaging so that it doesn’t accidentally harm any passenger or security personnel while your bag is being checked.

While the tools including knives and blades, are prohibited, there are several multi-tools that you can easily carry on a plane. May multi-tool manufacturers now offer bladeless options compliant with TSA rules. So, if you are concerned about which tools to carry, take note of the best options provided below:

Victorinox Jetsetter

As the traditional Swiss Army Knives aren’t allowed on flights, the next best option that TSA allows is Victorinox Jetsetter, as per Slash Gear. This lightweight and multifunctional tool features scissors, a bottle opener, and more without blades. It is easily available on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon for a reasonable price.

Gerber Multi-Plier 600 Bladeless

Gerber Multi-Plier 600 Bladeless is robust tool trusted by military personnel, it includes several functions without bladed components. It fits the TSA requirements. With 14 different tools in one, this is a must-have to carry on your trip. From screwdrivers, wire cutters, ruler, scissors, to a bottle opener, this multi-tool can be a savior especially for people going on adventurous outdoor trips with limited resources. However, its a relatively expensive tool priced at $119.99. People looking for cheaper options can go for Gerber Shard priced at $6.99.

Toor Knives Keychain Multi-Tool

From the homegrown brand based out of San Diego, California, Toor Knives Keychain multi-tool is an amazing alternative for people with mid-range budget. The brand is founded by a former Marine Corps officer and thus the product is carefully curated based on his experience on the field and his travels. Since it doesn’t have any blades or knives, TSA allows you to carry in hand baggage. It has a detachable Phillips screw and multiple wrench fittings. It can also be used as a bottle opener or pry bar.

While TSA approves these multi-tools, the final decision rests with TSA personnel. It is also important to note that some international airports might confiscate them. While you are free to carry it domestically, it is crucial to check with the guidelines of the international airport when you are traveling abroad. We recommend our readers to stay updated with TSA guidelines before packing for their next trip.