TSA Confirms Major Rule Change—Here’s Why 1 in 5 Americans Could Be Barred from Flying

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is implementing a new rule that might cause delays and additional screening. The agency shared how passengers flying out of the country will have to carry a REAL-ID compliant ID. The rule will go into effect immediately on May 7, 2025.

The Transportation Security Administration is an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security. According to its official website, the agency’s mission is to strengthen the nation’s transportation systems “while ensuring the freedom of movement for people and commerce.”

The TSA has decided to enforce a new rule under the Trump administration that could cause inconvenience to American citizens. The agency announced that starting May 6, 2025 will not be accepting state-issued identifications.

Even state-issued driver’s licenses do not meet the REAL ID standards. Individuals who are not REAL ID-compliant by the given date can expect to face “delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.”

It is important to note that individuals taking a domestic flight will not be required to provide a Real ID. An individual can board a domestic flight with a passport, passport card, a permanent resident card, or some states’ enhanced driver’s licenses.

Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, revealed that 81% of Americans already possess a Real ID license or another TSA-approved identification method. Which means 19% of flyers will need to act quickly before the new rule goes into effect.

According to a Mirror US report, if the rule went into effect today, half a million passengers would face complications daily. Lorie Dankers, a representative for the TSA, noted how the delays “will be real” if passengers are not REAL ID compliant.

“REAL ID enforcement is coming,” Dankers warned. She urged US flyers to check if they have an ID that is compliant with the standards that they can use for identity verification.

The TSA has also previously mentioned that they might adopt a “phased approach” after the new rule goes into effect. This would mean flyers who do not possess a REAL ID would get warnings to prevent a ” serious risk of operational disruption, negative public impact, and potential security vulnerabilities.”

For the first time in 17 years, the Real ID deadline is real. By May 7, every air traveler 18+ is expected to have a REAL ID-compliant ID, per @TSA pic.twitter.com/ZDPlA6tK6o — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) April 10, 2025

Adam Stahl, who serves as the TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, spoke about the recent change in a statement. Stahl noted how enforcing REAL ID requirements will “bolster safety” and make “fraudulent IDs harder to forge,” which will in turn help in “thwarting criminals and terrorists.”

The Senior official ensured a smooth transition to people, noting that the TSA would be doing their best to implement the new rule “effectively and efficiently.” Stahl guaranteed that the process would be carried out while minimizing “operational disruptions at airports.”

Adam Stahl also gave credit to the government for enforcing the new rule effective immediately. “Secretary Noem and the Trump administration are enforcing the 2005 REAL ID Act and regulations on May 7, as directed by Congress and the American people,” he noted.