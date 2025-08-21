TSA Bans New Items from Checked Bags – Here’s What You Can’t Check Anymore and Why

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has updated its list of restricted items for air travellers. While most of the items on this list have been mentioned earlier, there are a few items that would catch the attention of fashion-savvy people.

One new addition is likely to be of most importance to the passengers who rely on portable styling tools. As of August 2025, cordless curling irons and flat irons are no longer permitted in checked baggage. This applies to curling irons and flat irons that are powered by butane or gas cartridges.

TSA is again looking out for the flyers as these changes are mainly due to safety issues. Devices that are powered by fuel cartridges usually carry a risk of fire and combustion. And if these items are placed in checked baggage, they will end up in the aircraft’s cargo hold. It is one place on an aircraft where such hazards are difficult to detect and more difficult to contain.

For that one reason, the TSA Checklist has now added these cordless hair tools to the list of prohibited items and has banned them from being stowed in checked bags. A passenger can not put any spare cartridges in the baggage, either.

However, the TSA might be leaving a few people in a lurch. Those belonging to the fashion industry would suffer the most if the item were completely off the chart. But the new rule does not apply across the board.

The Transportation Security Administration has expanded its list of prohibited items. Here is what passengers need to know.

Travelers may still carry these devices in their hand luggage. However, they are supposed to place these items in protective safety cover so as to prevent accidental activation.

Traditional corded styling tools remain allowed in both checked and carry-on luggage. This includes plug-in curling irons and straighteners.

It is also important to note that other items on the restricted list, which include lithium-ion batteries, power banks, and electronic cigarettes, are not new additions. These items have been on the list prior to 2025 and will continue to be prohibited from being placed in checked baggage.

Corded electric curling irons and hair straighteners aren't restricted. Any cordless curling irons containing gas cartridges (butane) discovered in a checked bag will be removed and turned over to the airline as a HAZMAT item.

Devices powered by lithium batteries must be kept in the cabin where they can be monitored by the crew. Similarly, e-cigarettes and vaping devices are restricted to carry-on bags only.

The latest addition to the banned list shows that the TSA is continuing to focus on preventing fire hazards. The agency is closing a potential gap in aviation safety by targeting items that rely on flammable gas cartridges.

Select airports such as JFK and LAX are now equipped with advanced scanning technology. This now allows travellers to bring full-size liquids in their carry-on bags. This has eased a restriction that has been in place for nearly two decades and is most helpful for parents with young kids and toddlers.

TSA has also eased restrictions on taking off shoes during security checks.

TSA is sending a clear message. There might be some items that have gone from the list of restricted time; there are a few items that have been added onto the list.

All these updates are just to avoid the newer risks with developing technology. People accustomed to travelling with cordless styling tools will need to adjust their packing habits, or risk getting their products confiscated or facing delays at the airport.

Following Transportation Security Administration rules is important not only to get to your plane on time but also to keep others safe. There are three new items banned by TSA that you may need to know about. If TSA finds these banned items in your checked bags, your luggage…

The TSA has advised travellers to review the most up-to-date guidance before flying. These regulations can vary depending on the item and the departure airport. That’s why it is better to check up on the regulations based on the airport one is flying from.

However, the agency’s position on the newest rule of cordless hair tools powered by butane or gas cartridges being banned from checked luggage under any circumstances is consistent.