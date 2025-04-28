TSA Adds 10 Risky Destinations to Travel Warning List—And One Spot Might Surprise You

Ever since taking the second term, Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has been making headlines for various reasons. Thanks to that policy that a new travel warning for 10 countries is here from the TSA. The list includes Colombia too, a much popular visiting spot for Americans.

Many people with legal visas and green cards have been detained under the process, and the reports keep increasing at a massive rate. Even, custom officials are searching individual phones and laptops to access private data, reason being the national security.

Colombia Potencia Mundial de Turismo, no es segura debido al crimen, al terrorismo, agitación civil y secuestro. Así le advierte el Departamento de Estado a sus ciudadanos que desean viajar a Colombia. pic.twitter.com/IqzM4UZPcp — Ani Abello (@ANIABELLO_R) April 24, 2025

The travel warnings come in daily, weekly or monthly basis. The levels range from one to four. Level one is about encouraging travelers to exercise more caution. For level four, travelers are advised to avoid traveling to a particular country.

The list of countries with the travel warning from TSA include: Morocco, El Salvador, Colombia, Serbia, Ghana, Uganda, the Kyrgyz Republic, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, and Kuwait.

And, Bukrina Faso happens to be the only country that got a level four warning. The TSA alert reads, “Do not travel to Burkina Faso for any reason due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping.” The usual targets in these countries are schools, restaurants, hotels, custom offices, police stations, places of worship, military posts and places at or close to mining sites.

🇺🇸🇧🇫United States – Burkina Faso

US After Burkina Faso again, warning its citizens not to go there, as if the US is safer than Burkina Faso: In a Level 4 security alert issued by the U.S. Embassy in Ouagadougou, Washington urges its nationals not to travel to Burkina Faso for… pic.twitter.com/wbIr0jm6hf — Sahel Revolutionary Soldier (@cecild84) April 17, 2025

The alert further read, “Due to the risks, the U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in most of the country. U.S. government employees working in Burkina Faso are prohibited from traveling to regions outside the capital due to security concerns.” The U.S. Embassy has urged government personnel to avoid traveling at night through the Balkiui and Rayongo (also known as Dayongo) neighborhoods in Ouagadougou’s Arrondissement 11.

They cited the area’s historically high crime rates as a major safety concern.

U.S. Embassy in Nairobi issues a terror alert warning of potential attacks in Kenya and Uganda. The advisory targets locations frequented by foreigners, such as hotels and malls and urges heightened caution around the anniversaries of attacks like the September 21 Westgate Mall… pic.twitter.com/XDlhLb24K7 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 14, 2024

Burkina Faso has faced escalating violence particularly in its northern and eastern regions. In recent years, deadly attacks on civilians, government institutions, and foreign nationals have surged, making it one of the most dangerous places for international travelers, according to the U.S. Department of State.

For three countries there is level three warning. Travelers are asked to rethink their travel plans to the concerned region. The names include: Bangladesh, Colombia, and Uganda.

In a world growing more volatile by the day, the latest travel advisories is a stark reminder that caution is no longer optional, it’s essential. Whether you’re planning a trip for business or leisure, or a stunning vacation, you must stay informed. Staying updated and acting accordingly could mean the difference between a smooth journey and a nightmare.