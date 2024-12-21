Trump’s Time Person of the Year Cover Accidentally Highlights His Biggest Makeup Fail

President-elect Donald Trump has been named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for the second time. The honor comes following his second presidential election victory in November. The elite publication has noted that Trump became the oldest president in American history and also the first convicted felon to be elected while being featured on its cover. Despite his notorious background, Trump's youthful countenance has been noticed on the cover, according to Nicki Swift, the Republican leader looks fresh-faced without his tan-orangish shade makeup. Trump was captured in the TIME photo without the hideous bronzer that made his face appear chalked up and aged.

As per Raw Story, Trump has previously blamed 'light bulbs' for his orangish skin tone, in 2019, he protested that energy-efficient light bulbs made him appear orange. To make his skin tone more attractive, the Republican leader claimed he wished to restore the use of older light bulbs."Trump quips that the new light bulbs don’t make him look good and being a 'vain' person, that’s important to him," White House Correspondent Jeff Mason said back then. "He says they make him look orange. He plans to bring cheaper light bulbs back."

Notwithstanding the president's grievances, several onlookers have observed that, even in the absence of artificial lighting, his skin tone appears orange. Political Flare reported that in 2020, netizens pointed out Trump's failing orange makeup during a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "Are you watching Trump? I swear to god, he's the second person of color we've had as president. Only his color is orange. What a freak. God how I loathe him," an X user mocked. "His makeup person is himself. His ego and false reality can't allow someone else to do his face or hair throughout the years without those people "telling" on him. That's why it (always) looks extra crazy," another internet user chimed.

"At least one source has claimed he does his own makeup. From the haphazard jobs I've seen, I believe it. I can just hear him saying he knows better than any makeup artist and, besides, he's terrified of other people's germs," a netizen chimed. Kimberley Bosso a celebrity make-up artist recalled that the President-elect had healthy glowing skin before. "I met Donald Trump once, backstage at the Miss USA Pageant in 2007," she told the Daily Mail.

"Looking back, I remember his shade of skin looking normal. He didn’t have that orange tone of recent years. Nor did he look as if he’d had a spray tan, as a lot of men on TV do. He just had that healthy, posh glow," Bosso recounted.

However, she expressed her shock at Trump's recent tanned appearances and believes that the Republican leader is doing the makeup himself, "First and foremost, in my opinion, I’ve concluded there is no way a professional make-up artist is doing this for him voluntarily," she said. "A novice artist would know to blend the space beneath his eyes with a concealer to meet the foundation shade on the rest of his face. Which leads me to believe Trump is the one insisting on this look – or that, maybe, he is doing his make-up himself."

She went on to explain the reason why he relied heavily on the trend, "My better guess is that, as he gets older – and he’s already 78, after all – Trump is getting paler. Perhaps that worries him, and he believes a strong tan is a way to look healthy and more youthful." Bosso concluded, "Trump goes a bit overboard. My guess is Trump clearly doesn’t listen to anyone’s advice when it comes to his appearance."