Netizens Advice Donald Trump to Apply Less Makeup: “What is That Orange Foundation For”

During his recent 2024 presidential debate against Kamala Harris, Donald Trump received advice to not wear too much makeup. Many users of X chimed in to say that the former president's visage was a little too orange. Online commenters repeatedly made fun of his appearance and even demanded to know who did Trump's makeup for the debates.

One user shared on X, "I’m already confused why Donald Trump’s makeup artist didn’t put the orange makeup all over?" Another individual wrote, "I just watched a TikTok that said Donald Trump’s makeup artist needs to do better because what is that orange foundation fr." Someone else said that throughout the debate, Trump resembled a 'powdered cinnamon donut'. Another reviewer made a joke, "Donald Trump’s makeup artist went in heavy this evening. #Debate2024."

In addition, another person mentioned that Trump's makeup is noticeably darker than Harris's. One more reviewer weighed in, "Ahahahhahahahahaha that damn makeup is terrible." There was another detractor who pleaded with Trump to take off the bronzer and added, "Truth be told. He needs to drop the bronzer." In a lighthearted manner, another user added, "Looks like he spread Cheetos crumbs all over his face .." One more individual mentioned, "Maybe he's not finished "turning Black" yet? But seriously... that was my exact thought... in all ways, he is shadier, even in foundation colors." Trump received yet another beauty advice from an anonymous user, "He needs a little eyeliner or something cause the color didn't reach around his eyes. It looks ghostly lol."

When it comes to his cosmetic choices, Trump isn't renowned for being subtle. Many pictures have proven Trump's foundation streaming down his face as he perspires in the heat, and his cosmetic disasters have become legendary. The prevailing opinion is that Trump's orange complexion is a combination of sunbeds and bronzer, and many column inches are devoted to this subject. A Trump associate once claimed that the former president is particularly self-conscious about his appearance and enjoys applying makeup liberally, often leading to embarrassing outcomes.

According to Nicki Swift, Cassidy Hutchinson mentioned in her biography Enough, it was on a visit to a Honeywell facility in May 2020 when Trump took off his white mask, exposing a heavy layer of orange bronzer. Therefore, she told him not to wear a mask with makeup on his face. Also, The Washington Post reported in December 2019 that several former (undocumented) Trump Organization employees have disclosed to the publication some of the president's precise requests. At all times, Trump maintained a room supply of two and a half tubes of Swiss brand Bronx Colours foundation, in addition to two and a half containers of white Tic Tacs. The housekeepers had to constantly go to the pro shop for new shirts due to the rust-colored stains on the collars, apparently, since he applied it all.