Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard—$80,000 Truck Price Skyrockets on LIVE TV!

President Trump returned to the White House about 44 days ago, and he marked his return with an address to Congress on March 4, Tuesday. After his speech, many Americans on the internet are realizing the heavy impact Donald Trump’s tariffs will have on various items across the country.

During the speech, Donald Trump revealed that he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing feud that unfolded in the Oval Office just last week. So far, the Republican president has signed off on many executive orders. The executive orders include halting the ban of TikTok and a blatant declaration that there are ‘only two genders’ among others.

The tariffs are so asinine, even FOX News is pissed. “Nobody is gonna buy the truck because it just had $20,000 price increase.” “The average vehicle will go up by $3,000.” “We can’t build a $4B plant overnight in the USA.” Tariffs make you poor.pic.twitter.com/KTBLkKlLir — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) March 4, 2025

The topic of tariffs has also played a huge part in Donald Trump’s premiership so far. Several countries like Canada, Mexico, and China have felt the burnt of it. The tariffs have been introduced keeping in mind the objective to tackle what the White House described as an ‘extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl.’

Basically, tariffs are taxes that are imposed on foreign goods, which means many of these goods will cost more to sell in the United States, which ultimately will be passed on to the consumers. A recent report by Fox News reveals a detailed analysis of what these tariffs are doing in the real world. In fact, currently, a Dodge Ram truck has instantly become $20,000 more expensive on live TV.

“This Dodge Ram truck was $80,000. It instantly just became $100,000 under Trump’s tariff tax hike,” Twitter account FactPost, who shared the Fox News clip, wrote. owner of Pennsylvania-based car dealership David Auto Group, David Kelleher, told Fox: “I sold an order for a customer – $80,000 truck. It’s $100,000 now.

“He’s not going to buy the truck. It’s going to sit on my lot – you know, the highest interest rates we’re paying for floorplan. “Nobody’s gonna buy the truck because it just had a $20,000 price increase.” Reporters have even approached DOGE for a comment. However, they haven’t received a response. The likes of China and Canada have imposed counter-tariffs on the United States after Trump’s decision. \

After the order came into play, China announced plans to impose taxes of 15 percent on liquefied natural gas and coal from the United States. In addition to that, they have even imposed a 10 percent levy on farming equipment, some cars, and crude oil.

Prices of cars in the US could go up 25% due to Trump’s tariffs (and retaliation from Canada). 🔹Nice chart that shows how auto parts move between US, Canada and Mexico during manufacturing and assembly. 🔹News clip on how, at least one truck, Dodge Ram, now costs $100,000 pic.twitter.com/T0Q4jjURjU — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) March 4, 2025

Also, on Tuesday (March 4), the country announced that imports of US-grown wheat, chicken, corn, and cotton will witness an extra 15 percent tariff. On the other hand, soybeans, beef, pork, sorghum, fruit, seafoods, dairy products and vegetables will see an increase of 10 percent, according to AP. Meanwhile, Canada is imposing 25 percent tariffs on CA $155 billion of US goods.