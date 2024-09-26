Trump's Silver Coin Sale Reveals What He Feels About Fans 'Who Love Him Most,' As Per Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel exposed the truth behind Donald Trump's appreciation of his fans. Recently, in an episode of his late-night show, the comedian pulled his cards on the former President by revealing the truth of the businessman-turned-politician's adoration for his fans and followers through his latest gimmick. Speaking about it, Kimmel pointed out how the Republican nominee is busy selling his merch these days.

"We are in the final stretch of the election when the candidates are supposed to be making their final push to run this country. And this nut’s having a yard sale," Kimmel said, as per HuffPost. “The Trump coin, it should be noted, costs $100. It contains $31 worth of silver," said Kimmel when calling out the ex-president, "What captures the essence of Donald Trump more than charging the fans who love him most three times more than a coin is worth?"

Good morning everyone—I have something incredible to share today, as we are introducing the launch of our Official Trump Coins! The ONLY OFFICIAL coin designed by me—and proudly minted here in the U.S.A. The President Donald J. Trump First Edition Silver Medallion will be… pic.twitter.com/2jfRNialjo — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) September 21, 2024

Kimmel further went on to call the new silver coin being sold by Trump a 'Chuck E. Cheese token with his head on it.' The comedian further quipped, "It’s the perfect gift to send him when he comes in second in November," as he related it to the fact that the coins were made of silver rather than gold and are awarded to second-rankers. The comment left the viewers in stitches, and several took to the internet to share their views on the comical sketch prepared by Kimmel.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals

User @Loriharris-x3r commented, "Jimmy Kimmel really provoked Trumplestilskin last week, it’s fantastic!" hinting at the classic tale of Rumplestiltskin. Another viewer @karenharrison5935 wrote, "Thank you Jimmy for tearing away at Trump every day!!!!! I appreciate you! 🇺🇸 " as she appreciated Kimmel.

So, I heard Donnieboy’s latest grift was a silver coin with his face on it. So, I checked out.



Notice it says “.999%” silver. That would be less than 1% silver. High quality silver is “.999” or “99.9%”. So, the question is, was it an idiot mistake, or is he selling a junk coin? pic.twitter.com/mWTUdHpUTt — Nobody Special 🦂 (@skorpn74) September 21, 2024

@joaolucio2993 pointed out, "People can't afford groceries but buy coins and NFTs at $100," as he put forth the ongoing economic crisis and seemingly implied Trump followers were blindly giving their savings up for the ex-POTUS' political campaign. Another viewer, @Beautiful-ModelBarbara-Hut-s1j, questioned, "He's such a Grifter, have we ever had a president so bad? When he loses in November, will that be the last we see of him? I sincerely hope so."

#45 is selling a $100 coin which “he designed himself,” which is possible since it’s a big image of his face. 😄 Possessing just $31 worth in silver, @jimmykimmel says it’s fitting because he will come in 2nd to @KamalaHarris in November … 😆🙌🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LljfnGbajs — Sally Cox 🇺🇦 (@kreatable) September 24, 2024

Others shared their fear over the matter and what may transpire if Trump wins the 2024 race. @chrislowe1267 said, "Many women are more afraid and depressed now because he took away power over their own body." Meanwhile, some truly appreciated the silver punchline and called it a double whammy on Trump's campaign. @joelmontealegre noted, "Jimmy Kimmel. You are the smartest comedian. Nobody could have thought about the silver joke and delivered it!"

We have currency named after cartoons- the Loonie and the Twonie. We could put his face on the Loonie and it would be instantly understood. Problem is it would tank our exchange rate. — TomGreen (@TomGreen) September 24, 2024

Trump has been creating controversy with his bizarre speeches in his rallies. Among the recent ones is the incident when he made a crowd tear up with the chant "Send them back!" The business tycoon confronted his supporters during a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and assured them that once he was in power he would deport the legal migrants back. Specifically, Trump spoke about unverified claims that Haitian immigrants were stealing the pets of Ohio's residents and eating them up, promising to send them back anyhow if he won the race, as reported by the HuffPost.