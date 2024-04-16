Former NFL Star OJ Simpson 'Went to Hell,' According to Late Night Show Host Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel shared his personal thoughts for the former NFL star, O. J. Simpson, who passed away recently. "It was a tough day. God, I miss OJ so much—already! I really do. As most of you probably know, the big story was that OJ Simpson went to Hell today," Kimmel said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Momodu Mansaray

While several users on the internet slammed Kimmel for his apathetic remarks. User @gcalvin weston wrote, "So Not cool and very disrespectful to the family and kids of O.J. Simpson for Jimmy Kimmel to say O.J. WELCOME TO HELL!! NOT FUNNY AT ALL!!! I'M JUST SAYING.." While Caitlyn Jenner went on to tweet, "Good Riddance #OJSimpson."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ted Soqui

Simpson is known for the infamous murder charges pressed against him back in 1994. The 76-year-old faced charges for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. His highly publicized eight-month trial, broadcasted nationally, remains one of the most prominent criminal cases in contemporary American history.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

An update on Simpson's passing away was shared by the Simpson family over X, formerly known as Twitter. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the tweet read.

O.J. Simpson, the former football star whose life off the field captivated the American public through triumph and controversy, has died at the age of 76. Simpson lost his fight to cancer yesterday, according to tweet released by his family.https://t.co/Zf7oetnetZ pic.twitter.com/9vJVqgGnnR — The Seeker (@seekernewspaper) April 11, 2024

Though Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges, in a subsequent civil court decision of the murder trial, he was found liable for both deaths and was ordered to pay $33 million in damages to the families. Most of his income was earmarked to settle this significant debt, as reported by Page Six. Despite this financial obligation, Simpson managed to maintain a comfortable lifestyle following his release from prison in 2017 on an unrelated charge. He achieved this by conducting a substantial portion of his business transactions in cash, thereby avoiding payments to the Brown and Goldman families.

O.J. Simpson acquittal reaction in 1995 pic.twitter.com/cb13lCv7L3 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) April 12, 2024

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the financial circumstances of the Goldman and Brown families may have changed Simpson's death. The assets left behind by Simpson, including his real estate holdings in Florida, a state with favorable debtor laws, will now be subject to probate proceedings in court.

OJ was guilty of the murders and everyone knows it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 14, 2024

The NFL star primarily generated income through private autograph signings, receiving cash payments for podcast appearances, and charging fees for rounds of golf with him. Depending on the scope of his assets, legal proceedings may unfold separately in California and Florida. The potential revenue from Simpson's controversial book, If I Did It, which was ultimately canceled, could have played a significant role in alleviating his debt. Despite Simpson's likely attempts to avoid payments to either family, the distribution of funds will now be overseen by an estate administrator. However, if he allocated his assets to his children through a trust, it could protect those assets from creditors.