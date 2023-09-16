Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has become a divisive character among Republican candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election in the United States. The multimillionaire, 38, has garnered media attention for his outsider status as well as his vocal opinions on a range of topics, including LGBTQ+ rights. It's crucial to examine Ramaswamy's contentious position on these rights and comprehend the implications of his remarks as the election heats up.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Harvard and Yale alumnus Vivek Ramaswamy declared his campaign for president in 2024 in February. He has received attention despite having little political experience because he is the youngest Republican running. Ramaswamy's experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, as well as his outspoken condemnation of the "modern woke-industrial complex," have won him the favor of conservatives. He has said that he wants to mimic the early years of former President Donald Trump's political career and describes himself as a "nationalist" who values hard work, faith, and patriotism, per The Pink News.

The opinions of Ramaswamy towards LGBTQ+ rights have sparked serious debate both inside and outside of the community. He outlines eleven of his key principles on his campaign website, but two of them, in particular, have garnered media attention: "There are two genders" and "The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind." His problematic mentality towards LGBTQ+ issues was initially showcased by these remarks.

Vivek Ramaswamy is just another garden variety Republican bigot who’s stated his anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-woman views quite clearly.



The people getting excited about him are the exact same people who were excited that DeSantis might have proved to be a more palatable Trump. pic.twitter.com/UaKPa00Aaa — Loren Crowe 🏳️‍🌈 (@LorenCrowe) August 19, 2023

In Ramaswamy's campaign, a run-in with a self-described "pansexual" activist at the Iowa State Fair was one of the most acrimonious moments. Ramaswamy expressed doubt on the idea of a cohesive LGBTQ+ group when asked about his views on it, claiming that "Trans is fundamentally in tension with gay."

Vivek Ramaswamy Turns the Tables on ‘Pansexual Activist’ Who Tried to Corner Him With Question pic.twitter.com/BjfUEKAJNM — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) August 15, 2023

Ramaswamy openly blasted the Department of Education in a tweet from April for wanting to restrict schools from following rules that forbade trans students from playing sports that matched their gender identity. If elected, he stated that he would close the department without apologizing. Ramaswamy problematically referred to the trans community as a "cult". In another tweet from June, and he also voiced his opposition to LGBTQ+ equality education in workplaces and schools. He claimed that transgenderism is essentially a mental health condition, which is contrary to the general opinion in psychology and medicine.

As everyone who follows me knows, I have been writing about and warning about Vivek Ramaswamy for months. His anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ stances should have been a tell about his extremism, but that's become so normalized. https://t.co/tYqbYFI9FW — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 28, 2023

He restated his opposition to gender-affirming care for trans adolescents at the Iowa State Fair, along with a previous tweet calling for a ban on genital mutilation and puberty inhibitors before the age of 18, despite the fact that there is ample research to support the security and effectiveness of these procedures. Another issue is Ramaswamy's perspective on same-sex unions.

Despite his claim that he does not have a bad opinion of same-sex relationships, he is opposed to the legalization of all same-sex unions. He makes the case that religious people should not be forced to perform marriages that contradict their convictions. This viewpoint has come under fire for being discriminatory and violating the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

While talking about his discussion with a pansexual reporter, Vivek Ramaswamy tells Tucker Carlson about the LGBTQ+ movement:



"What this is about is a form of idolatry in the trans flag that is a symbol of a broader religious conviction." pic.twitter.com/dpJUyIWcBU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2023

Ramaswamy opposes cisgender women competing against trans women in athletics, saying that it violates their right to bodily autonomy and dignity. His belief that participation in sports should be based on biological distinctions has drawn criticism for failing to take into account the nuances of the experiences of transgender athletes.

Vivek Ramaswamy has made some headway in the Republican primaries despite his inflammatory views on LGBTQ+ rights and other matters. According to Morning Consult, he has the support of 10% of likely Republican voters, with 72% saying the first Republican debate was a success. He still falls short of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has 14 percent of the vote, and former President Donald Trump, who is in the lead with 58 percent of the vote.

