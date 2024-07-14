Trump's Project 2025 is Based on Plans Chalked Out by Three Hate Groups

Former president Donald Trump is planning on taking the 'country back' with his Project 2025 as he eyes a second term at the White House. Project 2025, which plans to fire thousands of civil servants in favor of Trump supporters who will happily implement a hard-right agenda, is being led by the Heritage Foundation. It is a comprehensive road map for a future GOP administration. As per The New Republic, three hate organizations listed by the SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center) are also part of this blueprint that will make revolutionary changes if Trump is reelected - Alliance Defending Freedom, Center for Immigration Studies, and Family Research Council.

Mike Johnson signals he will enact Trump’s Project 2025 if they win in November: We’re gonna make big, radical changes. Those first 100 days, aggressive changes to the country pic.twitter.com/cfqtXBddiI — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 29, 2024

In addition to pushing horrific lies about gay and transgender people, the Alliance Defending Freedom—a conservative Christian legal advocacy group that ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade and also attempted to recriminalize adult sex activities between LGBTQ+ individuals. Former Trump lawyer John Eastman is known to be associated with this Christian law firm where House Speaker Mike Johnson also spent almost ten years working. According to Axios, Trump believes Johnson to be a "good enough ally" and recognizes the significance of reaching compromises in the House, a top ally revealed.

Mike Johnson says Trump plans to round up millions of Latinos into mass detention camps as part of Project 2025: “It's needed” pic.twitter.com/iQWQS7ExU1 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 8, 2024

The second group Center for Immigration Studies, or CIS, a conservative anti-immigration organization had regular dealings with the Trump administration during his first term. As reported by CNN, “These aren’t civilians,” Trump said of migrants. “These are people that aren’t legally in our country. This is an invasion of our country.” “You have to do what you have to do to stop crime and to stop what’s taking place at the border,” he added. Trump did not elaborate on the idea of mass detention camps but said, “We’re not leaving them in the country. We’re bringing them out,” he said.

'The worst immigration crisis in American history'.@BensmanTodd from the Center for Immigration Studies joins @Jacob_Rees_Mogg to discuss the impact the unprecedented levels of mass illegal immigration into the US is having on wider society. pic.twitter.com/CuZKlbURCB — GBN America (@GBNAmerica) April 10, 2024

"On Day 1 of my new administration, I will seal the border, stop the invasion of people pouring through our border, and send Joe Biden's illegal aliens back home where they belong," Trump promised during a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. "They have got to be sent home." As per ABC News, the Republican leader has planned a major operation to deport millions once reelected. The third group known as the Family Research Council has fervently criticized legislation against hate crimes, opposed same-sex marriage, sponsored anti-LGBTQ+ studies based on disproven science, and undercut anti-bullying initiatives.

Trump is reportedly known to have ties with the organization, “We can win elections on this issue, but it’s very delicate, and explaining it properly is an extremely important thing. You have to be able to speak and explain it properly. A lot of politicians who are pro-life don’t know how to discuss this topic,” he told during the leadership summit of the Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee in Washington, D.C.

Tony Perkins (president of the Family Research Council) says that, contrary to Trump’s PUBLIC remarks about states deciding the abortion issue, he has “no doubt” (based on PRIVATE conversations w/ Trump) that Trump wld sign a national anti-abortion bill if Congress passes one. 1/ pic.twitter.com/XZaZwtPe1u — jennycohn@toad.social ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) June 28, 2024

As per Politico, Later, at the annual Pray, Vote, Stand conference hosted by the Family Research Council and FRC Action across town, Trump reiterated his worries, saying that abortion was an "issue" in the midterm elections and that "explaining it properly is very important." Trump said politicians “don’t know how to talk about it” and cautioned that “if they don’t speak about it correctly, they’re not going to win.”