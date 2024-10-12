Trump’s Pennsylvania Rally Takes an Unexpected Turn with His Awkward Dance: "He Has Only 2 Moves"

Donald Trump’s recent performance at a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, left many attendees and social media users buzzing–but not for the reasons one might expect. While delivering his speech and later swaying to the patriotic tune of ‘God Bless the USA,’ Trump’s awkward dance moves took center stage, drawing reactions that ranged from amusement to ridicule. The former president has never been known for his rhythmic prowess, but this latest showing seems to have struck a chord. Videos of Trump stiffly swaying back and forth as he remained largely rooted to the spot were shared across social media platforms, with viewers offering both sarcastic praise and pointed mockery.

As per OK Magazine, one netizen made a humorous remark, and wrote, “Trump has two dance moves: 1. The double jerk 2. Whatever this is.” Others gave him funny names, like- “the dashboard hula girl” and “the Frankenstein shuffle." The comparisons didn’t stop there; some even likened Trump’s dance to a “drunk great aunt at the end of a wedding,” implying that his stage presence seemed as shaky as his steps. This isn’t the first time Trump’s dance skills (or lack thereof) have been a topic of discussion. At previous campaign rallies, Trump frequently performed his signature move–an awkward fist-pumping shuffle to the 70s hit Y.M.C.A. by the Village People.

While it became somewhat of a staple among his supporters, it has also raised eyebrows. Most notably, critics slammed a dance he performed at a remembrance event in Florida earlier this month, accusing him of striking an inappropriate tone at an event meant to honor lives lost in the recent Hamas attacks. One Internet user tweeted, "The Trump campaign turned a solemn remembrance into a disco party. Not one of them is well. It’s painful to watch." Another one remarked, "I just got home from an October 7th remembrance event. We sang Hatikvah, said prayers, listened to the words of hostage family members, and chanted the Mourner's Kaddish. Oddly enough they weren't playing 70s disco music. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice."

Intriguingly, dance experts and political commentators have pointed out that Trump’s performances often feel stiff, forced, and devoid of joy. Brandon Chow, the founder of Hip Hop Dance Junkies, weighed in on Trump's dancing, giving it a harsh critique. On a scale of one to ten, Chow rated it a mere three, explaining, “...the arms are very stiff, though – they’re not really moving. It’s literally him with his fists tight and his arms at his side. I mean, there is no movement where he’s leaving his comfort zone or his space. He’s literally just stepping in place, side to side, hips swaying…It just seems very repetitive, like it’s a robot staying in place,” as noted by The Guardian.

On a political level, some observers believe Trump’s dancing reflects his broader persona. Talking about his dance moves, political scientist Marjorie Hershey said: “Goodness knows he’s not in control of his dancing, but the fact that he feels this is a sign he’s cool, and it’s something he feels perfectly at ease to demonstrate, shows how he thinks he’s in total control of the Republican party: and he’s right.”