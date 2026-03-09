Trump’s New York Golf Course Fails Health Inspection—Rats, Expired Milk, and Raw Meat Found at Presidential Club

Inspectors have discovered major health violations at Donald Trump‘s New York golf course. According to the Irish Star, the discovery was made by the Westchester County Department of Health last fall. The inspectors reported that the POTUS’s golf club was infested with rats, but that was just one of the five health violations from 2025.

According to records, every year since 2016, with the exception of 2019, the golf club has had to deal with a rodent problem. However, the creatures are not the only thing. Inspectors found last fall ventilation issues along with inadequate lighting at the golf course. In addition, it was discovered that the plumbing, sinks, walls, floors, and ceilings were not fitted properly.

“Insects, rodents present.” He runs his golf clubs about as well as he runs the nation. Trump National Golf Club in New York cited for numerous health code violations. pic.twitter.com/oj71scuLLs — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 5, 2026

The major violation report was made after health inspectors found that food was “uncovered, mislabeled, [and] stored on floor” in “double stacked” containers. Reports were made about “missing or inadequate sneeze guards” as well.

In 1996, Donald Trump acquired the Westchester club, which was previously the Briar Hall Golf and Country Club. From 2009 to 2026, there had been 30 instances of critical violations out of 407 inspections.

The POTUS’s Bedminster golf course also had some major health violations. New Jersey health inspectors determined at least 18 health code violations, among which nine were deemed critical.

A report from the health officials read, “Raw meat stored above cheese container in refrigerator under counter in main kitchen. Raw food items must be stored separate/below from ready-to-eat food to avoid cross-contamination of food.”

Another violation was “Expired milk in use with date 5/3/25 was found in the refrigeration unit. Item was discarded. Food must be safe for consumption.” Initially, health officials gave Trump’s New Jersey club 32 out of 100, which is the lowest grade in Somerset County.

However, later, an inspector returned to the area and gave 86 out of a 100, which is the lowest possible “B” grade. The change came after an article was published by Forbes.

Trump’s golf club in Bedminster got slapped with 18 health violations (including a faulty dishwasher, poorly stocked sinks, and improperly stored raw meat) and got one of the worst scores in the county The health inspector said the chef failed to “demonstrate knowledge of food… pic.twitter.com/xn6QpqlkM9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 10, 2025

The report stated that the raw meat and expired milk issue was corrected during the inspection. However, an official also found four separate handwashing violations: sinks without soap or paper towels, one sink used to store a sanitizer bucket, and another without a required sign.

“Never before have we witnessed such visceral hostility from the health department,” said David Schutzenhofer, the general manager of Trump’s Bedminster golf course. He noted that the original C grade by the Health Department was “clearly nothing more than a politically motivated attack.”