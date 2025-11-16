Trump’s New ‘Prosecutor’ Lindsey Halligan Embroiled in Scandal Weeks After Appointment

Lindsey Halligan is the new interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, despite questions being raised about her qualifications for the position. Interestingly, she has known both Donald Trump and Erika Kirk before she got the job. Joining in September, Halligan did not have a smooth start, and after only a couple of months, she is now entangled in her own scandals.

The Campaign for Accountability has filed a formal accusation against her as the group says Halligan broke the Virginia State Bar’s rules of conduct. The accusation is nearly 20 pages long and was submitted to both the Florida and Virginia state bars on November 11.

The group frames Halligan’s conduct as harmful to the DOJ’s integrity. The quoted line states, “Ms. Halligan’s actions appear to constitute an abuse of power and serve to undermine the integrity of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and erode public confidence in the legal profession and the fair administration of justice,” per CBS News.

Her office’s recent moves raised eyebrows. Halligan replaced Erik Siebert, who resigned after refusing to charge Letitia James, the New York attorney general. Trump later claimed, in a Truth Social post, that Siebert “didn’t quit, I fired him! Next time let him go in as a Democrat, not a Republican.” Trump’s comments suggested he would label anyone a Democrat who would not listen to him.

Halligan’s rapid actions drew fire. The complaint argues she acted despite career officials finding the cases insupportable. As per the official complaint, as reported by CBS News, “Ms. Halligan was well aware President Trump had installed her as Interim U.S. Attorney specifically to indict Mr. Comey and Ms. James and, within just a few days of joining the office, she did just that — despite career officials having found the cases insupportable.”

They further added, “The evidence appears to demonstrate that, absent President Trump’s intervention, neither Mr. Comey nor Ms. James would have been indicted.”

Only days after Halligan was hired, James Comey faced a new indictment for alleged bank fraud. The timeline shows Halligan joining the office, then swiftly moving to indict both Comey and James, which makes it evident that she acted according to Trump’s order.

While Halligan is now facing legal turmoil over her own doings, another official of the Trump administration, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi is also not doing great because of the renewed scrutiny of the Epstein files. Bondi had previously claimed that she would make those files public as they were sitting ready on her desk.

However, the Department of Justice later mentioned that the complete release of the files was neither possible nor necessary. This lack of transparency and Bondi’s failure to keep her promise led to a huge political turmoil, including meltdown within the MAGA base.

Claims of Trump’s connection with Epstein have been circulating, but the President and his administration have continued to deny any wrongdoing.

With the release of a set of new emails that shed further light on the Epstein files, Bondi is now under immense pressure to steer the public’s demand for the release of the files in a way that would help her keep her job and also not put the President’s reputation at risk.