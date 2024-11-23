Trump's New Pick for Attorney General Rallied Against OJ Simpson for a Reason Not Many Know About

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In an intriguing twist of political history, Donald Trump's latest pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, once fought enthusiastically against OJ Simpson's lawyers—not over his infamous murder trial but over his desire to relocate to Florida after prison. Back in 2017, Bondi, then the Attorney General of Florida, was strongly opposed to Simpson's plans to relocate to the Sunshine State after his release from a Nevada prison. "Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal," Bondi said in one notably strongly-worded statement that captured national attention.

That ignited a remarkable war of words between Bondi and Simpson's attorney Malcolm LaVergne, who initially labeled the AG as "possibly the stupidest person on the planet," according to the Tampa Bay Times. LaVergne also said Bondi was attempting to 'gain political favor' rather than address legitimate issues surrounding Simpson's relocation.

Florida AG quite possibly the stupidest person on the planet. Simpson can and will move to Florida. None of your business. M. https://t.co/AKfYILjMVI — Malcolm LaVergne (@SinCityAttorney) September 30, 2017

The dispute between the two legal professionals highlighted Bondi's trademark aggressive style, which has seemingly made her so valuable later to Trump as one of his most indefatigable defenders. After all, she, in a three-page, single-spaced letter to Florida's Department of Corrections, painstakingly outlined Simpson's 'disturbing history of arrests and destructive behavior,' including citations for speeding his powerboat through a manatee zone, to make her case. Bondi's crusade against Simpson's Florida residency ultimately proved futile, as state corrections officials noted they would have to accept his transfer if Nevada's request met the established criteria.

But the controversy nonetheless cemented Bondi's reputation as a relentless prosecutor unfazed by high-profile confrontations. Now, years later, with Trump considering Bondi for the major role, LaVergne hopes things will be different. "I hope she takes her position very seriously not just as a Trump loyalist but as an American," he recently told reporters, adding that he's 'wishing her the best' despite still considering her 'vindictive.'

Moreover, the timing of Trump's announcement holds a certain poignancy, coming only months after Simpson's death in April 2024 at age 76 in Las Vegas. Bondi, now 59 years old, steps into the national limelight following Matt Gaetz's withdrawal amid heavy drug usage and sex trafficking allegations, though, as per AP News, he has denied the accusations. Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, said that Bondi is "without question, qualified to be Attorney General," given her twenty years as a prosecutor in Florida.

But many critics have highlighted that Bondi was picked despite her controversial positions, including her early support of Trump's 2020 election fraud claims, when she said, during a press conference featuring Rudy Giuliani, "We've won Pennsylvania." Trump's statement announcing the nomination of Bondi also focused on loyalty: "For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Kleponis)

Bondi's own relationship with Trump has similarly been no stranger to controversy. As Attorney General of Florida, Bondi faced fierce criticism for deciding not to join a multi-state lawsuit against Trump University, despite complaints from students claiming they were defrauded. The decision took on particular overtones when it emerged that she had accepted a $25,000 donation from Trump before the case was closed, as per Daily Mail.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)