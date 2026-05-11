Trump’s Mother’s Day Post Draws Backlash Over Political Tone — Obama’s Tweet Praised Online

President Donald Trump and Barack Obama took very different approaches to ring in Mother’s Day on social media, sparking reactions online. Trump used his posts to attack political opponents, including Obama, and tout job growth in the U.S.

Obama, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt message for Michelle Obama and mothers everywhere.

On Mother’s Day, May 10, Trump chose to focus on politics. He posted a lengthy message on Truth Social criticizing Obama over Iran and accusing him of helping the country during his presidency. In the post, Trump claimed Iran “finally hit ‘pay dirt'” when Obama became president and alleged that his administration gave Tehran “a major and very powerful new lease on life.”

“He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies,” Trump wrote, before also calling Obama “the greatest SUCKER of them all” and “a weak and stupid American President.”

President Trump posts on TruthSocial: Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President. He was not only good to them, he was great,… pic.twitter.com/fxhc0gXClP — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 10, 2026

The president also accused Iran of “keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs,” before ending the post by saying, “They will be laughing no longer!”

The post came two days after Trump shared another Truth Social message tied to Mother’s Day weekend. That post focused on April job numbers and attacked critics of his administration.

“Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone!” Trump wrote on Friday evening. He went on to criticize Bloomberg economists, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and Democrats before adding, “Happy Mother’s Day and, know that, we are MAKING AMERICA WEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN!” The post also included a graph comparing expected and actual job growth figures for April.

President Trump posts on TruthSocial: Happy Mother's Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone! As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a "Terminal" case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT… pic.twitter.com/VhJucNYOrh — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Obama took a much more personal approach in his Mother’s Day message. Sharing a throwback family photo with Michelle Obama and their daughters, Malia Ann Obama and Natasha “Sasha” Obama, he wrote, “Wishing all the moms out there a wonderful Mother’s Day! To @MichelleObama, I’m grateful for all the ways you’ve shown up for our daughters and our family over the years. We love you.”

Wishing all the moms out there a wonderful Mother’s Day! To @MichelleObama, I’m grateful for all the ways you’ve shown up for our daughters and our family over the years. We love you. pic.twitter.com/04lLCZ302O — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 10, 2026

The contrasting tone of the two posts quickly drew attention online. Many social media users called out Trump while praising Obama.

Netizens lauded Obama in response to his Mother’s Day post. One user posted a picture of the Obamas that said “8 years. No scandals. No mistresses. No impeachment hearings. Just class and grace, personified.”

Another user wrote, “Beautiful image. A husband publicly honoring the mother of his children matters. A family built on respect, loyalty, sacrifice, and presence still means something in America… despite a culture that increasingly mocks marriage, mocks fathers, and treats the nuclear family like some outdated relic.”

A third person chimed in and wrote, “You are a good man Mr. President! Love What You do! You and Michelle are Great Mentors for all children!” Someone else said, “Barack never misses. The way he still looks at Michelle after all these years? That’s the blueprint. Happy Mother’s Day to the Queen who raised two incredible daughters while changing the game with grace. Real love and real partnership still exist.”

Many others wished Michelle Obama and other moms a Happy Mother’s Day in the comments.

Wishing all the moms out there a wonderful Mother’s Day! To @MichelleObama, I’m grateful for all the ways you’ve shown up for our daughters and our family over the years. We love you. pic.twitter.com/04lLCZ302O — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 10, 2026

However, netizens did not react very positively to Trump’s Mother’s Day posts.

“Mother’s Day post from Trump: brag about April jobs, attack the Fed, attack Democrats, slip in his usual slogans. Zero positive message for actual mothers. Just another day in the endless Trump show,” said one user.

Mother’s Day post from Trump: brag about April jobs, attack the Fed, attack Democrats, slip in his usual slogans.

Zero positive message for actual mothers.

Just another day in the endless Trump show. — The Reply Menace (@ReplyMenace) May 10, 2026

Another person commented that Trump’s “ramblings” were written by “an emotionally disturbed, dimwitted 12-year old…but what’s even sadder is the fact millions of his followers thrive on this cr*p.”

“Why is it so hard for him to just say ‘happy Mother’s Day!'” a third person asked. Another user commented, “Trump when he posts an insane rambling tweet on Mother’s Day about the inflated and often revised jobs numbers Trump has lost his mind. What a pathetic embarrassment.”

Trump when he posts an insane rambling tweet on Mother’s Day about the inflated and often revised jobs numbers Trump has lost his mind. What a pathetic embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/F86T52NgP2 — think like a real estate appraiser (@ThinkAppraiser) May 10, 2026

What do you think of Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s social media posts on Mother’s Day? Let us know in the comments.