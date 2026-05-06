Barack Obama Claims Michelle Obama Is ‘Frustrated’ With Their Personal Life

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is widely known for her poise, intelligence, and reliability. However, Barack Obama claims Michelle has now become frustrated with their personal life.

The mother of two has been disappointed with her husband’s continued role in politics. The pressure to respond to Donald Trump’s recent decisions keeps pulling him back into the public eye.

Earlier discussions about Michelle Obama’s marriage created significant buzz. This came after she skipped Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony alongside a few other events on Jan. 20, 2025.

She described her decision to skip the highly publicized event as one of the hardest personal choices. Later, on several episodes of her podcast IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, she opened up about her time at the White House. She admitted that living in the White House and holding power for eight years (2009–2017) was a challenging experience.

According to ABC News, Michelle Obama also appeared on the Work in Progress podcast with Sophia Bush in April 2025. She pointed out how women were criticized for putting their own needs first. She also pushed back on the long-standing rumors of her divorce from Barack Obama.

“So much so that this year, people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself and assumed that my husband and I are divorcing,” she said. She added, “I feel like it’s time for me to make some big girl decisions about my life and own it fully.

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Barack Obama recently acknowledged Michelle Obama’s frustration with the media. In an interview with The New Yorker, he spoke about the constant pressure on him. He said the increased demands to speak out against the Trump administration have created “genuine tension” in their marriage.

According to The Daily Beast, the former president admitted that getting involved in politics after serving such a long term is an obligation for him. This seems to have strained his marriage. He shared how Michelle Obama prefers a quiet life away from paparazzi and critics policing every move.

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Obama said Michelle wants to see her husband ease up and spend more time with her. He admitted the situation frustrates her and has become a source of concern at home.

The 44th president said he decided not to openly criticize Donald Trump after his tenure ended in 2017. But other Democrats pressured him after Trump made several disputed claims about him, including spreading false conspiracy theories and posting personal jabs on Truth Social.

For instance, on February 5, Trump posted an AI-generated clip during Black History Month on his Truth Social platform. The post drew widespread criticism from online users. Several critics called the Republican president a “racist.”

The animated video featured the Obamas’ faces on the animals, all while the famous song, “The Lion Sleeps” by The Tokens, played in the background. Looking closer at the video, Donald Trump placed Michelle’s face on a chimpanzee or gorilla. Barack’s face was placed on what appeared to be an orangutan.

Barack Obama reflected on such offensive gestures. He pointed out that there has been a clear decline in professional conduct, fueled by disrespect and repeated online mockery. “There doesn’t seem to be any shame about this,” he added, highlighting a deep sense of concern.

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Many have called on Barack Obama to speak out more often. But he made it clear he does not want to become a constant political commentator. He admitted that regularly reacting to events like a media personality would shift him away from his role as a political leader.

“For me to function like a commentator, then I’m not a political leader,” he said. This suggests he prefers to be selective about when and how he engages in politics in the future.