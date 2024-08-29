Trump's MAGA Female Fan Base Has Varied Opinion About Dating an Illegal Immigrant or a Liberal

Comedian Lionel McGloin was recently seen at the Turning Point USA conference in Detroit, Michigan posing a controversial question that left several women visibly taken aback and uncomfortable– "Would you rather date a liberal or an illegal immigrant?" The question sparked a range of reactions that highlighted the deep ideological divides within the conservative base. One woman after a thoughtful pause, remarked, “You know, I'd have to say liberal 'cause I think I could convert them because I do support mass deportation.” Another attendee, visibly confused, struggled to answer before finally choosing an illegal immigrant over a liberal, highlighting the poles apart thoughts of people.

As per Daily Mail, these exchanges highlight the complex and often contentious relationship between personal values and political beliefs within the MAGA community. McGloin’s question also navigated into other topics like premarital sex and more. One woman in a calculative manner said, “If someone asked me on a date, I'll ask them: ‘How do you feel about Jesus? And how do you feel about Trump?’ I'll also ask them if they're vaccinated.” The interviews, shared on McGloin’s YouTube channel, reveal the intense loyalty many of these women have to their conservative values, as well as the challenges they face when those values are put to the test.

Well would you rather date a liberal or illegal immigrant? Tough question. pic.twitter.com/nJjkQKfmrk — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 27, 2024

The video took an even more unexpected turn when McGloin interviewed influencer Lilly Gladdis, popular for her traditionalist views and controversial history. When asked if she would ever date a liberal, Gladdis quipped, “I have and it was a mistake.” She even joked, “Women will do a lot for the guy they love, so I could even be convinced to turn ultra-MAGA.” While these women grapple with the idea of dating someone with differing beliefs, former President Donald Trump is doubling down on his hardline immigration policies.

As per the Des Moines Register, Trump claimed that he would remove President Joe Biden’s open borders policies. He remarked, “I will terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration and immediately restore the full set of strong Trump border policies.” He also affirmed that he will resume his ‘Remain in Mexico’ program. During his time as president, more than 65,000 non-Mexican asylum seekers were sent back to Mexico ( where they waited for months for asylum hearings).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

Moreover, Trump slammed Biden’s steps towards immigration and compared how the border security was at its peak during his time in office and it was exploited to its most during Biden’s presidency. He noted, “Now you are witnessing the disastrous results. We have the highest number of illegal border crossings in history, by far. Nearly a quarter million migrants crossed in November alone — and that’s a likely vast undercount.” Trump believed his Title 42 policy, Remain in Mexico and border wall together were highly efficient in controlling immigrants but was completely destroyed due to Biden canceling his policies.