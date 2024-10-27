Trump’s Lock Screen Image On His Phone Allegedly Revealed —It's Pretty Much What You'd Expect

Former President Donald Trump has once again found himself at the center of attention— not for his political campaign, but for his peculiar phone screensaver. An eagle-eyed X (formerly Twitter) user allegedly zoomed in on Trump’s phone in a photo and revealed that his lock screen image is a picture of none other than himself! As per The List, the user penned, “Of course. Trump’s cell phone lock screen background image is a picture of himself. Not his wife, not his children, not his grandchildren…himself.”

Of course. Trump’s cell phone lock screen background image is a picture of himself. Not his wife, not his children, not his grandchildren… himself. pic.twitter.com/Rf49bkjk3p — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 23, 2024

The cell phone in question was sitting on a table beside the former President during a private jet trip, alongside a signed 'Make America Great Again' hat, leaving little doubt about to whom it belonged. Meanwhile, the photo dates back to July 19, 2019, during Trump’s presidency when he was leaving the White House to head to a dinner at his New Jersey National Golf Club.

This could be one of the single-most Trumpian things I’ve seen, completely encapsulates him. OF COURSE his lock screen is his face staring back at him. https://t.co/IplRRGs34y — EmmyEm ✨#VoteBlue✨#HarrisWalz2024✨💙🗳️🟦 (@EmmyEm_) October 23, 2024

Trump’s narcissism as reflected in his choice of lock screen has ignited a flurry of reaction on social media. One X user remarked, "I have never heard of someone doing this." Another opined, "He is such a narcissist. What a self-absorbed dork!" In agreement, a netizen chimed, "He is his favorite person." However, a MAGA fan defended, "Yep...I love it...It's him...reminding himself: 'You got this...despite the haters...you got this...AMERICA needs you...'"

Trump's narcissism knows no bounds... 🙄



Donald Trump’s iPhone Wallpaper Is Just a Photo of... Himself! 🤢🤮



[Donald Trump with YouTubers the Nelk Boys on Trump's private plane Oct. 12, 2024, along with a close-up showing Trump's phone wallpaper.]https://t.co/Of6ckjCRpb pic.twitter.com/CPZWueXRkK — 🌊🐈‍⬛🇺🇲 ¢нιℓ∂ℓєѕѕ ¢αт ℓα∂у 🇺🇦🤪🔯(Sᕼᘿ/ᕼᘿᖇ) (@HelloMittyKitty) October 24, 2024

In a similar vein, a person slammed, “Your posts are so pathetic. If Trump had a single hair out of place you would make an issue out of it.” Another Trump fan added, “Dude, that is his campaign phone. He has several of them.” In agreement, another condemned, “You are one desperate little squirrel boy. Nobody cares about anyone’s lock screen.” Meanwhile, one questioned, “How do you know that is his phone?”

Your posts are so pathetic. If Trump had a single hair out of place you would make an issue out of it. 🙄🫠 TDS — Todd Louder (@DryOldFox1) October 23, 2024

Netizens aren't the only ones drawing attention to Trump's narcissistic behavior. As per The Guardian, recently more than 230 psychiatrists and mental health experts signed an open letter highlighting Trump's "symptoms of severe, untreatable personality disorder – malignant narcissism.” The letter also claimed that Trump exhibits hints of cognitive decline and urged that he get tested.

Trump works on his phone during a roundtable at the State Dining Room of the White House on June 18, 2020. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Alex Wong/ Getty Images)

Pointing to the fact that Trump's speeches are not always coherent, Democrats have taken another approach— they are encouraging viewers to watch Trump at his rallies and analyze for themselves if they want a president who rambles doing 'the weave.' Vice President and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, remarked, "It’s a really interesting thing to watch...You will see during his rallies he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about how windmills cause cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”