When Kamala Harris Tested Positive for COVID Resulting in A Major Impact On The Senate Democrats

At a time when there had been an uptick in cases among White House personnel, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris had tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2022 despite not displaying any symptoms, according to a spokesman. As CNN had reported, her press secretary at the time, Kirsten Allen, President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden had not been in regular communication with Harris due to their travel patterns.

As soon as her test came back positive, Harris sequestered herself and made plans to return to the White House only after testing negative. Notifying about her condition Harris had tweeted, "Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted."

In a previous statement, the press secretary stated that both fast and PCR tests for COVID-19 revealed Harris' positive status. According to Allen, Harris had "secluded herself and had continued to work from the vice president's residence." Paxlovid, an antiviral coronavirus medication, was being used by Harris. The vice president's spokesperson, Allen, tweeted on Tuesday that the former attorney had been prescribed Paxlovid and had already begun taking it. After returning from a weeklong trip to California, the vice president had tested positive.

The Senate Democrats had felt the effects of Harris' isolation right away. Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Ron Wyden of Oregon both had revealed that they had also tested positive. As a result, together with Harris, their absences prevented the Democrats from confirming two high-profile nominees, a senior Democratic aide had told the leading news network.

Alvaro Bedoya's nomination as chair of the Federal Trade Commission and Lisa Cook's confirmation as a member of the Federal Reserve Board were priorities for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Votes to process those nominees, however, had to be postponed until the Democrats, who narrowly control the 50-50 chamber, were back at full strength due to widespread Republican opposition.

Former political advisor and White House press secretary, Jen Psaki had told reporters back then when questioned with the problem. “That is something that members and leaders will work through in Congress. We are confident we have the votes to get them confirmed. We’re eager to have them in place. But of course, we need all the people, all members there to do that.”

Before arriving back in the capital, Harris had not held any public activities over the weekend. In January 2021, Harris finished her Moderna COVID-19 vaccination program of two doses. She had also received a second booster shot on April 1 after receiving her first dose in late October. “There’s a regular testing cadence. Obviously, the vice president was tested this morning because of that regular testing cadence. And for the rest of us – anyone who’s going to be around the President, to travel with him, to see him in the Oval Office – is tested that day,” Psaki had said while outlining the existing White House protocols. “And even if you’re not going to see him, you’re on a regular testing cadence around here," she added.

