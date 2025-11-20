Trump’s Laugh Hijacks Saudi Crown Prince’s White House Visit — Internet Fixates on His ‘Escaping Teeth’

When it comes to American politics, Donald Trump’s mouth finds a way to become the main character! Mostly, it is an uncalled-for comment, but this time, it was about his teeth. There was a lot to steal the show — billion-dollar military deals and the rare press questioning of Saudi power. But it was one chuckle that Trump shared with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) that is the internet’s latest investigation. That’s all it took for the day, meant to spotlight a diplomatic “bromance” to become a conspiracy.

It unfolded on November 18, 2025, inside the Oval Office, where Donald Trump greeted MBS like a college roommate as he put his hand on the other’s shoulder and exuded an energy that ABC News called “jovial.” As part of the proceedings, fighter jets flew, tanks were promised, F-35s got approval, and a civilian nuclear agreement was pushed. The Saudis vowed U.S. investments of $1 trillion.

And then came the laugh. Obviously, social media had to zoom in and claim they saw Trump’s teeth “slip,” or try to “escape” entirely. A Threads user insisted, “The way he has to push his dentures back up is so gross to me.” Another went: “What a disgrace… his teeth falling out while fake laughing with a murderer.” A third added: “Diaper, bronzer, shoe lifts, [wig]… and now dentures??”

Saudi Crown Prince smirking throughout Trump’s remarks. Struggling to keep a straight face. pic.twitter.com/nWsp7UWlHs — Deb🌻♐️📚🦅🐸 (@gigimom_deb) November 18, 2025

To be clear, the rumor has been debunked now. The video shows nothing falling out of Donald Trump’s mouth either. But it’s the idea of the teeth slipping that set the internet ablaze. And though there was no proof to back the teeth theory up, we need to remember that this isn’t the first time Trump’s dental stability has become a subplot of American political life. His slurred 2024 livestream with Elon Musk birthed #DenturedDonald. His 2017 lisp-heavy speech resurfaced because, clearly, Donald Trump’s mouth has history.

Then some became convinced the entire clip was AI-generated! “This is AI… god, I want to hurl,” one declared. “Please tell me this is AI. If not, that’s gross,” another begged. Others diagnosed him with “dementia” based solely on the imagined denture issues.

Much worse happened as Donald Trump praised MBS a LOT. The president also insulted an ABC News reporter and rolled out the red carpet with more gusto than his predecessors. Never mind the geopolitical messaging. The internet’s attention span is firmly in Tooth Harbor. So while Donald Trump may struggle with diplomacy in 2025, he knows how to go viral without even trying.

