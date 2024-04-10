Trump’s ‘Latest Lies’ Make ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Feel Disgusted: "He’s So Stupid"

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough criticized the GOP on Morning Joe for hiding Donald Trump's 'crazy lies' to portray him as a 'normal' Republican candidate. Scarborough's outburst on Morning Joe was in reaction to the former president's speech explaining his stance on abortion, in which he claimed credit for overturning Roe v. Wade, which Trump subsequently claimed was backed by 'everybody'— "all legal scholars" of every political stripe, according to Raw Story. Scarborough explained, "There were many legal scholars across the spectrum that said [Roe] wasn't the most well-reasoned decision, but they weren't calling for the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

"[Trump's] allowed to give these abortion statements where he's just lying through his teeth constantly. And people will try to make him sound like a normal candidate."



— @JoeNBC on the lies in Trump's Monday abortion statement pic.twitter.com/8NkCz32cHJ — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) April 9, 2024

"More importantly, he talked about the will of the people– you can just look. I said this before, just look across the decades, one poll after another poll, when you ask people, do you want Roe v. Wade to be overturned, it's like 30%, 31%, 32%– it's always a radical minority. In the case of, do you want Roe v. Wade to stay in place? The number was 70%, 71%, 72% when the Supreme Court overturned it," Scarborough explained, rejecting Trump's claims that people wanted the historic precedent overturned.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

"What's so shocking here is, when you only have a third of the people wanting to overturn a constitutional precedent, you know, of... 50 years, that's a radical move, and, of course, the biggest lie out of all of that is the idea that Democrats are running around wanting babies to be executed after birth," the anchor slammed, referring to Trump's unbacked lie claiming Democrats allow not just abortion, but infanticide. Trump's remarks on 'post-birth abortion', which is currently outlawed and a serious crime in every state, infuriated co-host Mika Brzezinski, who shook her head in disgust. "I mean, it's so stupid, it's difficult to get -- I mean, he's just so stupid," she said.

Scarborough went on to criticize all of Trump's lies, including claims about President Joe Biden's alleged drug usage before his SOTU address. "That would have been on the front page of the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, every other newspaper in America if he -- if anybody else, any other candidate running for president had said something so crazy. Everybody just blew past it," Scarborough ranted.

"He's allowed to give these abortion statements, where he is lying through his teeth constantly, and people will try to make him sound like a normal candidate," Scarborough said, aiming at the former president. "'Oh, Trump came out saying that he's a champion of federalism and wants to keep it in the state level, he's for' -- no, you have to talk about the crazy lies, which is what the guy is doing every day and what he did in this speech."