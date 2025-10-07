‘Trump’s Invasion’: ABC’s David Muir Slams President’s Decision to Deploy Troops

All eyes were on Portland as Donald Trump dispatched the National Guard to take control of the alleged unrest taking place and restore peace. While this move has received quite a lot of criticism and flak from the residents, as well as the city mayor disapproving of the stint. Moreover, there has been apprehension of the U.S. President sending off more troops to other American cities as well, leading to many flagging it as a tendency no less than a dictator. With all the burning criticism coming towards the U.S. government with its tactics, Donald Trump has received a fresh blow from the sets of a live television, with his actions being called an invasion.

President Trump this morning: “Portland is burning to the ground, it’s insurrectionists all over the place…. The politicians are afraid for their lives, that’s the only reason that they say there’s nothing happening”pic.twitter.com/O4rb2rBq4m — PDX Frontline Alerts (@pdxfrontline) October 5, 2025

It all happened when ABC Show’s host David Muir interrupted his live show mid-air just so as to provide an update on Trump sending more troops and the National Guard to other American cities. Leaving the producers fearful with his stint, Muir called it a ‘showdown’, with reference to the already existing order from the U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut, who issued a second temporary restraining order to block the higher administration from deploying any more troops to Oregon. Muir boldly addressed the reporting, with hundreds of Texas National Guards proceeding towards Chicago.

He started by saying, “Hundreds of Texas National Guards have been heading to Chicago. Tonight, Illinois governor JB Pritzker called the potential deployment ‘Trump’s invasion ‘, and the Trump-appointed judge who says the Trump administration’s explanation for sending the guard into Portland is simply, quote, ‘untethered to the facts’.”

After this, David handed over the mic to fellow reporter Rachel Scott, who briefed in more detail about the current scenario in Chicago as well. She said, “Tonight, on President Trump’s orders, a plane carrying 200 National Guard soldiers is now heading from Texas to Chicago against the wishes of the city’s mayor and the governor of Illinois.” The report was then intercepted with a clip of Illinois governor JB Pritzker condescending to Trump for using service members as ‘political props’ in his ‘illegal effort to militarize’ different cities.

Another video of Trump was added in between the reporting, where he defended the decision to send troops to cities. He could be heard as saying, “It’s like a war zone. And then I listen to the governor and the mayor get up and say how they have it under control, they don’t.” Meanwhile, viewers have expressed diverse opinions, while a significant share of them seemed to be extremely unhappy and dissatisfied with Trump’s decisions. While one social media user penned “These are terrifying times”, someone else opined, “There is clearly something genuinely wrong with Donald Trump and the 25th Amendment needs to be invoked on Trump immediately.”

In other news, Donald Trump’s allies, including the White House Press Secretary, have been actively defending any bit of criticism drawn towards the President’s decision to send the military to the states. Karoline Leavitt, during the recent press meet, shut down CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after the latter questioned the real reason behind Trump’s involvement in the whole fiasco. She called out the journo as democrats who pull out mistakes in everything that the U.S. President does and said, “I would encourage you as a reporter to go on the ground and to take a look for yourself … you’re probably talking to partisan Democrat officials who are opposed to everything this president does.”