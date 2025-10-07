‘Take A Look For Yourself’— Karoline Leavitt Clashes With Kaitlan Collins Over National Guard in Portland

Donald Trump’s dispatch of the National Guard to Portland has caused quite the stir already, since none of the residents are appreciating this meddling in affairs. With all the world looking forward to what happens next in this state, recently the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has grabbed attention for her baffling attempt to shut down CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Ms. Collins merely attempted to question the reason for Trump’s involvement, and worse, the National Guard being unleashed in Portland. One must note that Leavitt has never been an exact fan of Collins, and it is often that the former has recorded incidents of snapping back at the journalist.

KAROLINE LEAVITT SNAPS AT CNN’S KAITLAN COLLINS ON PORTLAND OREGON TERROR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FfaF27rohG — CultureClipsTV 🇺🇸 (@CultureClipsTV) October 6, 2025

For those unversed about the turn of events which followed, it was during the White House press conference on October 6 when Kaitlan questioned Leavitt about Trump’s big banner decision for Portland in an attempt to restore peace amid chaos. Known for asking rather complex and controversial questions, the Press Secretary was slightly taken aback by the manner in which she was quizzed by the CNN spokesperson, not to forget how Collins reminded her that even the Portland police chief disagrees with the U.S. President’s assessment of the situation.

In her response, Karoline snapped back at Kaitlan. She said, “I would encourage you as a reporter to go on the ground and to take a look for yourself … you’re probably talking to partisan Democrat officials who are opposed to everything this president does.”

Well, as the Press Secretary for the government of the United States, Leavitt has frequently expressed her most profound reverence for Trump and expresses her love for almost everything that the U.S. President does. This trait of hers has definitely not gone down the right track among the people, who believe that Karoline always has her hand full of appreciation and gratitude for Trump, since it is essentially her job to do so.

Coming back to the crises in Portland, no one is satisfied with the President’s attempt at interference, with even a federal judge proclaiming that Trump’s sending off of troops to the state was uncalled for. Meanwhile, the President and his associates have been claiming that the protests in the ICE facilities of Portland were extremely violent.

However, there is no substantial evidence of the same. Speaking of Leavitt, she too emoted similar beliefs in her statement, depicting Portland as war-ravaged. However, the netizens are absolutely opposed to this analysis of the situation, and they express grave doubts about whether Karoline has actually ever visited there.

In fact, several social media users have been critically analysing the state of affairs in Portland, highlighting that the place remains as beautiful as ever, and it was only a minor scuffle in a small portion of the city, where episodes of hooliganism in the form of protests don’t happen much. Meanwhile, despite being the press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has had her fair share of media goof-ups during briefings. She does not see eye to eye, especially with CNN’s spokesperson Kaitlan Collins. The duo’s controversial equations in the past have led many people to expect a major public showdown sometime soon.