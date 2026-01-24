Trump’s health is once again under scrutiny after a large bruise was seen on his hand during his appearance at the World Economic Forum.

While enough has already been said and claimed about the marks on the President’s right hand, the new bruise has reignited health concerns, as this time around, it popped up on his left hand.

Amid rising speculations, Washington State University Professor of Medicine, Dr Bruce Davidson, spoke to The Daily Beast and claimed that Trump might have suffered a stroke some six months back.

Did Trump have a stroke? TIA? He was sitting like this for 30 mins in Sept … Is the White House lying to us? He sleeps during meetings. Can’t even help it. He has bruises on his hands, swelling on his kankles. He had an “annual” health visit that was months early where… pic.twitter.com/MFndtAW3ce — Jason Lavin (@jasonlavin) January 24, 2026

Though the President and White House officials often claim that he has aced medical tests and is in absolute perfect health, experts claim the 79-year-old leader has allegedly shown several symptoms in the last few months that match signs of stroke.

It is now public knowledge that Trump has dozed off during multiple important meetings, which suggests increased fatigue. While his excessive sleepiness was earlier attributed to his old age, experts have now opined that it could be a sign of his recovery from a stroke.

And while the President is right-handed, he often uses his left hand for prominent activities, including gripping handrails. He has also been spotted cradling or holding his right hand with his left, suggesting a possible loss of strength on the right side of his body, known as paresis.

That is probably why he has also been noticed holding a beverage with both hands instead of one, Dr Davidson wrote on The Daily Beast. When a stroke occurs, it not only affects the body physically but also mentally. Sometimes, the condition makes the patient more uninhibited.

Trump has always been known for speaking his mind, but he has become even more unhinged in his recent speeches. He has also shown a tendency to distort words while speaking, which, as per the physician, signals damage to the brain’s speech-processing centre called Broca’s area.

Dr Davidson also believes that he President may have inadvertently revealed that he suffered a stroke in his recent interview. In a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Trump admitted that he has been taking 325 mg of Aspirin every day to prevent cardiovascular diseases, despite being advised otherwise by his doctors.

Experts recommend only an 81 mg dosage of the drug for prevention. Guess who needs 325 mg of Aspirin for normal functioning daily? Stroke patients! The dosage is recommended to prevent recurrent stroke when a person has already suffered one.

Trump has another huge bruise. It’s obvious he’s on blood thinners, probably to reduce the risk of a 2d stroke b/c he’s obviously had a first. The right side of his mouth visibly droops at rest. No matter his fake medical report: he’s a very sick man, both in body and mind. — Dina Relin (@RelinDina) January 23, 2026

This not the first time Dr Bruce Davidson pointed out potential issues about the POTUS’ cardiovascular health. He appeared on The Court of History podcast a few days ago and stated, “My impression is that President Trump has had a stroke, and I think there’s several lines of evidence supporting that.”

The doctor added, “There’s video of him shuffling his feet, which is not what we’d seen him [doing], striding on the golf course. He was garbling words, which he didn’t do previously, and which he’s improved upon more recently.”

However, despite these statements by doctors, neither Trump nor any White House official has officially confirmed whether the President actually had a stroke. The government continues to maintain that all is well with Trump and that there is nothing that the public needs to worry about.