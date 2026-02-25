Trump’s Hair Drama Overshadows SOTU Speech – Netizens Speculate He Wore a Wig

President Donald Trump appeared at the State of the Union address with an unusual object on his head. Eagle-eyed critics spotted something hanging from the president’s hair, which gave rise to rumors that he might have been wearing a wig. As Trump appeared at the State of the Union address on Tuesday, viewers quickly noticed what appeared to be a tag hanging near the nape of his neck.

It could also be a piece of cloth or a paper that got caught in his hair. However, people took to X (formerly Twitter) to quickly circulate the rumors that Trump was wearing a wig. The unusual object first appeared when he turned to his left. At that time, the President was admiring the applause he received from his fellow Republicans approving his speech.

Trump’s hair looks like he rolled right out of bed into the State of the Union pic.twitter.com/RxbxNpnVu2 — David Pakman Show (@davidpakmanshow) February 25, 2026

Whether it was a wig or not, Donald Trump’s hair sure looked messy at the State of the Union address, or so thinks an X user. The official account for The David Pakman Show podcast tweeted some pictures from the address, writing, “Trump’s hair looks like he rolled right out of bed into the State of the Union.”

Some also shared that his hair looked different from usual, especially the color. “Is it just me or does Trump’s hair look pink with the lighting. Whoever did his hair or the lighting, didn’t do him any favors,” wrote one user. Another echoed, “Uh oh! Trump’s SOTU hair looks like he got a lavender tint and forgot his comb.”

This is not the first time the POTUS has faced allegations of wearing a wig. If anything, his hair has always been a subject of public curiosity. Back in 2016, he even had to let Jimmy Fallon touch his hair to prove that it’s real. But that didn’t stop the rumors and opinions.

Is it just me or does Trump’s hair look pink with the lighting. Whoever did his hair or the lighting, didn’t do him any favors. #SOTU #SOTU2026 State of The Union pic.twitter.com/rkwA3jc10X — Debbie Schlussel חי-ה דבורה שליסל (@DebbieSchlussel) February 25, 2026

Last year, Michael Gove noted that when he met Trump in 2017, it was “not entirely clear what was going on” with the President’s hair. The journalist said, “His skin is an orange that’s not like fake tan. It’s as though there is a chemical compound unique to him that’s been applied to his skin.”

“It’s the same with his hair,” Gove said, “You can see the combination of weave [and real hair] and it’s not entirely clear what’s going on. I was just absorbed.” Donald Trump himself has taken a few bold steps to dismiss these consistent rumors about him wearing a wig. Back in August 2015, he said at a South Carolina rally that he “did not wear a toupee.” The POTUS insisted, “It’s my hair…I swear.”