Trump’s Explosive Move on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports Earns Approval from World Athletics!

Donald Trump’s second term hasn’t been any less than a seismic shakeup, and now his influence is reverberating even in the world of sports!

In a move that has drawn massive debate across the sports world, World Athletics has ruled a new regulation that mandates genetic testing for female athletes to confirm their birth gender before competing. The decision comes after phenomenal pressure from President Donald Trump and advocates who have long been part of campaigns to exclude transgender athletes from women’s sports.

Under the leadership of World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, the governing body announced plans to conduct cheek swab tests to detect the SRY gene—usually a characteristic with male sex. Athletes who do not pass the genetic test will be deemed ineligible for women’s events. The rule is set to take effect before the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

“We will doggedly protect the female category and do whatever is necessary to do it,” Coe declared as he stood strong by the decision. He opined that with the new policy, there will be fairness and it will preserve the integrity of female competitions.

This move has attracted a lot of supporters. Among the rule’s most vocal supporters is former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies. She has been a consistent critic of transgender inclusion in women’s sports. She took to social media to stand in favor of the decision and wrote, “No more cheating in track and field by males in a category for females,” and even suggested medals be reissued to biological women who she believes were unfairly denied victories.

No more cheating in track and fields by males in a category for females. I’d very much like to see medals re issued for events ruined and women unfairly robbed! — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) March 25, 2025

The measure comes just after Trump’s executive order that banned transgender athletes from competing in female categories. Also, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has called for the nullification of records set by transgender women; as that further amplifies the contentious debate.

However, other than support, the rule has drawn significant backlash from advocacy groups too. They argue that the testing is invasive and discriminatory. Critics also point out that testosterone suppression in transgender athletes mitigates potential advantages and hence the rule is unnecessary. Others have also raised concerns about the impact on intersex athletes who may naturally have variations in their genetic makeup.

What does @WorldAthletics decision mean for @AthleticsNZ? They will need to align their policies with the new requirement for female athletes to do a one-time genetic test to compete in women’s events to ensure athletes remain eligible for intl comp’s.https://t.co/BhVTBVjayY — Ro Edge (@rosey_nz) March 25, 2025

Despite the enormous criticism and the possibility of legal challenges, Coe is firm with the move. He is confident that the rule will withstand legal scrutiny as he referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s previous support for similar regulations.

The entire sports world right now awaits the implementation of the policy. Chances are high that this decision will have a notable impact on the future of women’s athletics. The ongoing conversations about fairness, inclusion, and the rights of transgender and intersex athletes stand constant.