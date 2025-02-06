Caitlyn Jenner Comments On Donald Trump’s Order Barring Trans-Athletes—’As an Olympian…’

Regarding another one of Donald Trump’s contentious executive orders, and this will have a direct impact on transgender athletes participating in women’s sports, Caitlyn Jenner has released a statement. To the unaware, earlier this week, President Trump, 78, signed a new law while criticizing the idea of transgender athletes playing on women’s teams, declaring that he would stop federal funding to schools that permit it.

On Wednesday (5 February), he declared from the White House: “We will defend the proud tradition of female athletes. From now on, women’s sports will be only for women. The war on women’s sports is over.”

Another victory in the fight for protecting women’s sports!

President Trump signs an Executive Order keeping biological men out of women’s sports!

As an Olympian, I will continue to fight this issue, lobbying sport governing body’s all over the world to follow our lead!🇺🇸 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 6, 2025

Along with claiming that his policy would be part of a “sweeping effort to reclaim culture and laws,” the Republican also said that the Education Department would be instructed to notify schools that permitting trans-athletes to compete would violate the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination.

Schools that discriminate based on sex are currently prohibited from receiving federal funds under a piece of legislation known as Title IX.

Donald Trump has now issued a new order threatening to investigate any school that receives government funds for allowing “men to take over women’s sports teams or invade your locker rooms,” adding that “federal funding will be eliminated.” Thus, the assault on female athletes will essentially stop as a result.

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympian, who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, made a shocking comment on X (previously Twitter) that clearly supported Trump’s most recent move.

While numerous executive orders impacting the LGBTQ+ community have already been signed by Trump, Jenner lauded him, writing, “Another victory in the fight for protecting women’s sports! President Trump signs an Executive Order keeping biological men out of women’s sports!”

She concluded, “As an Olympian, I will continue to fight this issue, lobbying sport governing body’s all over the world to follow our lead!”

The former partner of reality star Kris Jenner is undoubtedly one of the most well-known LGBTQ+ athletes, having won an Olympic gold medal in the decathlon at the height of her career. She previously told USA Today that she has received “more flak for being a conservative Republican than I have for being trans.”

Her most recent post has, of course, caused widespread consternation among her internet fans.

Caitlyn/Bruce Jenner at Trump’s inauguration! Trump signed an executive order recognizing only 2 sexes! Now what Caitlyn? pic.twitter.com/sNgWvoocpE — Sunsun Girly 💙 (@sunsungirly) January 22, 2025

Donald Trump’s existing choices “range from looking at birth certificates, which can be altered, to inspecting the bodies of children, an alternative that most would find unpalatable at best,” according to Reuters, making it “difficult” for him to implement his ban.

Chris Mosier, a transgender athlete who was recently interviewed, said, “Anti-trans school sports bans are difficult to enforce because they rely on sex testing and body policing for implementation and enforcement. An increased scrutiny on athletes’ bodies creates serious harm to all women and girls who are perceived as ‘more masculine’ due to being queer, intersex, or otherwise out of alignment with narrow, white-centric norms of femininity.”