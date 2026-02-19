Trump’s Election Blitz Looks Less Like Confidence — and More Like Panic

Donald Trump says he wants “election integrity.” But on the latest episode of The Daily Beast Podcast, David Rothkopf argued that Trump’s escalating obsession with midterm rules is the sign of someone who knows what’s coming.

Rothkopf told host Joanna Coles:

“They realize they’re going to lose and so they are using every conceivable tool (…) to put their thumb on the scale.”

In Georgia, FBI agents raided the Fulton County elections warehouse this January. They had a court order signed by Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas to seize 2020 ballots from what became ground zero for Trump’s claims about a “stolen” election. Fulton County officials noted that the 2020 results had already been reviewed multiple times and confirmed Joe Biden’s win.

“Why do they want the voter rolls? So they can disqualify people,” Rothkopf said. “Why pursue conspiracy theories about Fulton County? So they can say, ‘Well, we need to impound these machines.’ You will never see the votes again.”

Joe Biden has overtaken President Trump in Georgia by a current margin of 917 votes. There are about 50,000 votes left to count. Georgia is a must-win state for Trump and has long been a Republican stronghold. pic.twitter.com/eAEUCzCWpn — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 6, 2020

Fulton County, home to much of Atlanta’s Democratic base, has been a frequent target of Trump’s criticism. Trump was indicted there in 2023 as he was trying to overturn the 2020 results. Now, as the 2026 midterms approach, he has again questioned its legitimacy.

In Minnesota, Attorney General Pam Bondi wants access to unredacted voter rolls (including Social Security numbers and driver’s license data) and is pressuring Gov. Tim Walz for ICE enforcement. The Minnesota government has refused to hand over private data because it believes that Bondi’s demand is unlawful.

The Department of Justice has filed similar lawsuits across multiple states, such as California and Oregon.

Bondi has thus become central to Rothkopf’s argument. He says she has “completely debased herself” in service of Trump and could even “cover [for him]” in 2028 if midterm-related actions lead to future prosecutions.

The Senate voted to advance Pam Bondi’s nomination as Attorney General, with a vote of 52-46 to break a Democratic filibuster. pic.twitter.com/ik5A0zXaZu — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) February 4, 2025

Beyond the raids and data demands, Texas has begun a GOP-friendly redistricting effort, with other red-leaning states (Florida, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina) following suit. Meanwhile, Republicans passed the SAVE America Act, which requires proof of U.S. citizenship to register and mandates government-issued photo ID for federal elections. Plus, it curbs mail-in voting.

Trump has also spoken about “nationalizing” voting and canceling midterms.

A White House spokesperson has dismissed Rothkopf’s criticism and compared it to “screaming into the void.” The administration is still insisting that the reason it is pursuing accurate voter rolls and uniform standards is election integrity.

But do you agree with Rothkopf that Trump is actually scared of losing voters?