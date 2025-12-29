Trump’s Civil Rights Chief Unleashes Profane Rant at MAGA Influencers

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, discarded the careful speech associated with her role.

On Sunday night, Dhillon took a different approach with a fiery social media post, she directed her anger at “conservative” influencers who have been criticizing the Trump administration and, more specifically, President Donald Trump’s chosen cabinet. Her message was harsh, personal, and, according to reports, shocking enough that some viewers were surprised by her word choice.

“‘Conservative’ influencers, if you think you are ‘keeping the pressure on’ or ‘winning’ by spreading attacks on Donald Trump’s chosen cabinet, you are NOT,” Dhillon wrote on X. “You are making money spreading misinformation. You are selling yourselves. Get a real job!”

The post drew immediate attention within MAGA circles, where public criticism from senior administration officials is rare. Rather than the typical behind-the-scenes disputes or indirect remarks, the assistant attorney general directly targeted prominent pro-Trump influencers, accusing them of spreading misinformation for profit and using language that quickly became the focus of online reaction.

“Conservative” influencers, if you think you are “keeping the pressure on” or “winning” by spreading bullshit attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT. You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 29, 2025

Dhillon’s outburst didn’t come out of nowhere, it coincided with a trend where parts of Trump’s online supporters began turning their attacks on Trump allies, cabinet members, and administration choices they feel are not aggressive enough.

In Dhillon’s case, the backlash reportedly grew after she contested claims circulating in pro-Trump groups that the administration hasn’t acted strongly enough on issues related to election integrity and January 6.

She was not just replying as a private citizen; she was responding as a DOJ official, using language that would typically get any lower-level employee called into their supervisor’s office.

Reports indicated that Dhillon made her statements while defending the administration, urging supporters to stop spreading what she called “clickbait” attacks, even as people around her suggested she ease off on escalating tensions online.

Hal Furman, a former Reagan administration member, poked the bear, pointing to Dhillon’s concerns about alleged election fraud, suggesting she was not taking action in her current role.

“It’s a shame you aren’t in a position to do something about it,” Furman wrote.

Dhillon shot back with a brief response that felt like a digital slam: “It’s a shame you are blocked.”

The flare-up comes as tensions continue to simmer between Trump administration officials and parts of the MAGA influencer world. In recent weeks, several pro-Trump personalities have openly criticized cabinet members and senior appointees, accusing them of not doing enough on issues tied to election integrity and internal enforcement.

Trump has also come under criticism from many MAGA influencers in his second term.

MAGA infighting suggests that the Republican Party will struggle to put a united front at next year’s midterms. When Trump is officially done in 2028, the GOP may split even further without a uniting force.