Trump’s Border Chief Turns Fire on Republicans After Minneapolis Shooting

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino blamed Democrats for unrest in Minneapolis after federal agents fatally shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday. He then criticized Republican lawmakers who called for an independent investigation and clearer federal standards on the use of force.

Bovino made his initial remarks during a press briefing on Sunday in Minneapolis. He defended the agents involved and portrayed the confrontation as a result of local political leadership and resistance to federal immigration enforcement.

Hours later, Bovino took to his official X account to argue with members of his own party. This drew attention from gun-rights advocates and political operatives, who said a high-ranking federal law enforcement official was raising tensions instead of easing them.

“Someone might want to take Greg Bovino’s phone away from him,” wrote Max Steele, a senior communications director for a Florida-based gun safety advocacy organization, on X. “He’s spending his afternoon picking fights with GOP Senators, GOP House members, and gun owners on Twitter.”

Pretti, who was 37, was shot during an immigration enforcement operation that brought demonstrators into the streets. This renewed national scrutiny of federal tactics following another fatal shooting in Minneapolis earlier this month.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that Pretti approached officers with a handgun and resisted efforts to disarm him. However, video reviewed by news organizations, including reports by the Associated Press, complicates that account. This footage seems to show Pretti holding a phone as officers closed in, with a handgun being removed from his waistband during the struggle shortly before shots were fired.

While Democratic officials have broadly condemned the shooting and called for transparency, several Republicans have focused on maintaining the credibility of DHS and ensuring the review is independent of political pressure.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, defended lawful firearm carry after the shooting and criticized the idea that being armed alone should justify lethal force. Bovino responded directly to Massie on X: “Attacking law enforcement is not a right like you want it to be.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, also expressed his thoughts on X, calling the events “incredibly disturbing” and warning that “the credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake.” Cassidy called for “a full joint federal and state investigation.”

Bovino questioned whether Minnesota officials, who have resisted working with ICE on immigration enforcement, could credibly investigate federal agents. These exchanges deepened a political divide as the White House and DHS leadership argue that aggressive enforcement is necessary. Critics across the board say transparency and accountability are essential to restore public trust.

This dispute arises as video evidence continues to shape public understanding of the shooting. The Associated Press reported that bystander footage seems to contradict parts of the administration’s description of Pretti as a violent threat intent on harming officers. Officials emphasize that he was armed and that agents believed they faced danger during the confrontation.

Bovino has been one of the most prominent federal voices in response to the Minneapolis events, appearing frequently in interviews and briefings as the administration tries to defend its actions while message discipline frays. Meanwhile, state and federal officials have faced growing demands to release more information, including a full account of the sequence of events, the legal basis for the operation, and the policies guiding the use of force and crowd control.