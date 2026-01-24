Gavin Newsom Trade Barbs With Trump’s Border Patrol Commander Over ‘SS’ Trench Coat — “Not a Wannabe Nazi”

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently engaged in a war-of-words with the Trump administration’s Border Patrol commander Gregory ‘Greg’ Bovino.

During his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Newsom criticized Bovino’s choice of outfits, saying he was “dressed up as if he literally went on eBay and purchased SS garb.”

“Greg Bovino, secret police, private army, masked men, people disappearing, quite literally, no due process,” the Governor further added.

Greg Bovino is walking the streets of America dressed up as a Nazi. His uniform looks like SS garb he bought from eBay. pic.twitter.com/BXhtawRjyt — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 22, 2026

Greg Bovino responded to the criticism during an interview with NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert. He asserted that the coat is “definitely Border Patrol-issued,” adding, “I’ve had it for over 25 years. I bought that as a young agent, approximately 1999.”

Trump’s Border Patrol commander further stated that it was ironic that the coat had become controversial, highlighting that he had worn the same outfit to Commissioner Chris Magnus’ coronation at Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, D.C in 2021, where he received “nothing but compliments on that coat.”

“That was during the last administration. As you know, fast forward a few years to this administration, all of a sudden, it’s a problem. What changed there? Why is it a problem now? But it wasn’t during the last administration,” added Bovino.

“That coat is definitely Border Patrol-issued,” @CMDROpAtLargeCA Gregory Bovino told NewsNation’s @LelandVittert in response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments that Bovino’s trench coat appeared to be “S.S. garb.” MORE: https://t.co/45ljNUxIzB pic.twitter.com/eDQEAGgEbo — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 23, 2026

The 57-year-old’s claims were backed by Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. In a statement to The New York Times, published on January 22, she claimed that the coat is “standard-issue Border Patrol winter dress uniform.”

“There are legitimate policy debates to be had, but manufacturing fake outrage and likening law enforcement to the Nazis or Gestapo is incredibly dangerous,” McLaughlin added.

Newsom later reposted Bovino’s response on his official X handle, dated January 23, 2026, writing, “In which Greg Bovino admits his obsession goes back to 1999.” A day later, Bavino responded by accusing Newsom of “coat envy.”

Newsom responded hours later, writing, “Too small for me, munchkin. Oh, and I’m not a wanna-be nazi.”

Too small for me, munchkin. Oh, and I’m not a wanna-be nazi. https://t.co/0cFAY0Lmfi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2026



The back-and-forth between Bovino and Newsom sparked multiple social media reactions, with some supporting Newsom and others backing Trump‘s Border Patrol commander.

“Your historical illiteracy is almost as embarrassing as your manufactured outrage….” wrote one user. “Having a coat and a scarf is being an ss soldier now?” another user asked.

“You realize that’s his government-issued uniform, right? That’s called an all-weather coat. Appropriately worn in this type of condition. You guys are so obsessed with nazis it’s not even funny,” wrote another user.

“An overcoat is now literally Nazi cosplay? You live in a world of pure imagination. Maybe ease off the acid for a while,” one said.

One Newsom supporter noted, “No, that coat SCREAMS S.S,” while another added, “Mic drop. Truth.”