Trump’s Biggest Critic, Niece Mary Has an Empowering Message for Kamala Harris Post DNC Speech

Mary Trump, the outspoken rival of her uncle- presidential candidate Donald Trump, was present at the four-day Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. She also posted a brief social media message endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris' acceptance speech. She penned on X, "We are witnessing history tonight. #DNC2024."

In another X post, she demonstrated her unwavering support for Harris by remarking, "Kamala has been part of the best administration of my lifetime. Now let’s nominate her for President of the United States of America." A third tweet characterized the opening night of the convention as 'incredible'. She shared a picture of the United Centre and captioned the same, "We're not going back!" alluding to Donald's first and so far only term as POTUS. In another statement she made on Tuesday, she gushed, "I have never been more proud to be a Democrat than this week."

In the lead-up to the debate in early September, Mary has also offered Harris some advice, including the suggestion that she draw on her experience as a prosecutor. As reported by USA Today, she opined, "Honestly, my advice to her would be to keep doing what you're doing. I think the setup of the prosecutor versus the criminal is right in her wheelhouse, but she has also proven not to be afraid to mock Donald because he deserves our mockery. I like the fact that she refers to him as Donald because he doesn't deserve anybody's respect at this point, and she will not let him get away with lying repeatedly."

Additionally, she also argued that Harris should focus on discrediting the president's lies rather than outlining her policies. "I think she [Harris] needs to understand that she is going to have to do the job of fact-checking in real time and should focus more on uncovering Donald Trump's nonsense by refuting his lies and underscoring just how dangerous his vision for America is, and not worry so much about outlining the Democratic party's policy positions. It will be the first time a lot of the American people actually see what a petty, small, insecure, and weak man Donald Trump really is."

Much to Mary's delight, Harris in her DNC speech did precisely that— cautioned that the former president's docile demeanor concealed a grave danger to the American people. As reported by Deadline, she stated, "Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious."

Not to be outdone, Donald too took to Truth Social to respond with several posts. He mocked Harris' speech and shared it on his platform, "Too many 'Thank yous', too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?" In yet another post he stated, "A lot of talk about childhood, we’ve got to get to the Border, Inflation, and Crime!" The former president contacted conservative news outlets Fox News and Newsmax to share his thoughts shortly after Harris finished speaking. He stated, "I personally thought it was a terrible speech. It was very nonspecific. It was also very short. She just wanted to get off the stage, because her ideas are bad."