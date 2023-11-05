Throughout the labyrinth of Donald Trump’s legal entanglements, an obvious pattern has emerged: he has a persistent expectation for unwavering loyalty from people around him while facilitating limited reciprocation, as per the Washington Post. This approach of often expecting individuals to deal with legal repercussions on his behalf has become a critical factor worth being considered in the current trials the former President is facing.

#MAGAMike is gonna find out real quick that loyalty to Trump will end with him trashing you … Just go ask all the lawyers who represented him who are now testifying AGAINST him … he will not make it to the 2024 election as Speaker … that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler! pic.twitter.com/wbpwO6WM7k — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) October 29, 2023

In a recent revelation, sources close to Trump said he 'demands' that alleged allies, co-defendants, and witnesses protect him no matter what, including enduring the risk of incarceration rather than cooperating with prosecutors. This one-way demand for loyalty, however, hasn’t protected Trump as he might have expected. Instead, it may have had a contrasting effect, pushing certain prominent key witnesses to contemplate confessing sensitive information against Trump before they themselves become the scapegoat(s).

A recent Rolling Stone investigation revealed that seven potential witnesses, muddled in both federal and Fulton County, Georgia, criminal inquiries, felt Trump’s wish for 'extreme loyalty' would be detrimental to them. Moreover, this need for solidarity 'at all costs' has catalyzed their own legal strategies, highlighting the vitality of safeguarding their interests. In other words, the ex-president's controversial 'quest' for scapegoats willing to accept incarceration on his behalf has drifted several of his associates away.

DeSantis calls out the obvious - Trump thinks he can trash whoever he wants, whenever he wants, and everyone is supposed to sit there and take it and never fight back.



And if they do, then Trump cries foul - ‘No loyalty!’



That’s not the way it works. https://t.co/KZLhGSgmDR — Josh Power 🇺🇸 (@JoshPower80) October 30, 2023

A former Trump administration official who was interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith’s office said, “If I went to jail for Donald Trump, if I did that, what would that do for me and my family? I don’t think he would even give us lifetime Mar-a-Lago memberships if I did that for him.” Even those directly involved in legal proceedings alongside Trump may have found themselves cornered. Sidney Powell, a once-prominent Trump team member known for backing baseless and bizarre claims against Dominion Voting Systems, found herself isolated when Trump distanced himself from her, even going as far as to say, "Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS," reported NBC News.

Sidney Powell today came out and said she was extorted to take a plea deal

Not more than 24 hours after Trump

Posted on Truth Social she was not his attorney and he hardly knew her.



This to me sounds snd feels like witness tampering by Trump.

She from what I understand lost… pic.twitter.com/ATQ7NE6hiH — Robert Dunn🚴🏽🦅🎾 🟦🟧 (@alifeofinsanity) October 26, 2023

The disappointment echoed among numerous members of Trump’s circle, such as Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for the Trump campaign, who expressed her dismay: “If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges.”

Reacting to Jenna Ellis' plea deal, Trump says he "knows nothing about it. We’re totally innocent."



He looks angry and scared. The walls are closing in.

pic.twitter.com/lLNoA1vHdU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 24, 2023

Trump’s lead counsel in Fulton County, Steven Sadow, wrote in a statement, “[Fulton County District Attorney] Fani Willis and her prosecution team have dismissed charges in return for probation. What that shows is this so-called RICO case is nothing more than a bargaining chip for Willis. Truthful testimony will always exonerate President Trump.”

Trump's history of branding any cooperation with federal investigators as disloyalty has reportedly created an environment of tension and fear among his associates. Those involved in legal battles, be it over the January 6 Capitol riot or other inquiries, face the daunting challenge of balancing their loyalty to Trump against their legal obligations.

