Trump’s Biggest Clashes with Hollywood Stars – From Meryl Streep to Brad Pitt

Donald Trump, besides being the President of the United States, is also known for sometimes making controversial statements, which often result in online feuds. Similar to his relationship with many other politicians, Donald Trump has had a tense relationship with several Hollywood celebrities, too. Over a certain period of time, he has made comments, criticized celebrities, and clashed with them.

Undoubtedly, many of the feuds began with a comment or speech. But they soon became headlines, showing a broader contrast between politics and entertainment.

Among them are five notable feuds involving Donald Trump and Hollywood stars.

Meryl Streep

In January 2017, during her speech at the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep condemned Trump, prompting a response from Trump. The Mamma Mia actress called out the president for his troubling behaviour. He responded by calling her the “most overrated actress” of Hollywood and dismissing her comments.

“She is a Hillary flunky who lost big,” he said. “Doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” he added. The clash became one of the biggest moments reflecting an obvious conflict between politics and entertainment.

Bad Bunny

Trump silent on TPUSA halftime performance as president bashes Bad Bunny’s multicultural performance https://t.co/MJTrS1ce0U — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 9, 2026

Trump’s clash with singer Bad Bunny is more recent, where he criticized the Puerto Rican rapper for his Super Bowl 2026 performance. He called it “absolutely terrible,” saying it was an insult to the “Greatness of America.” He called Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language set inappropriate for a game like the Super Bowl. But, he got a befitting reply when the event garnered 135.4 million views.

On the other hand, the DTMF singer also criticised the U.S. president, calling him a racist in one of his songs released in 2020.

Parasite (Korean Film)

In 2020, Korean film Parasite made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, besides many other accolades. While audiences globally loved the film and its victory, Donald Trump was not happy about it.

According to The Independent, at one of his rallies, he said, “The winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade.”

In response, Parasite’s distributor Neon, said that Trump’s comment made sense since he cannot read subtitles. “Understandable, he can’t read,” Neon tweeted

Sacha Baron-Cohen

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

Trump also had a beef with The Dictator actor, Sacha Baron-Cohen, who is popular for his satirical films, who took aim at the president through the TV series, Who is America? However, it was the Borat sequel which drew a response from the 79-year-old president.

Talking about the film, he said, “That’s a phoney guy. And I don’t find him funny. To me, he was a creep.” In response, Baron-Cohen clapped back at him with a feisty comment. He wrote, “Donald – I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.”

Brad Pitt

Most renowned celebrities have called out Trump for his stance. At the 2020 Oscars, while accepting an award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt referenced the president’s impeachment trial. Pitt said, “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here … which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”

Trump responded by calling the Fight Club actor a “wiseguy.” “Brad Pitt – I was never a big fan of his. He got up with his little wiseguy statement. Little wiseguy! He’s a little wiseguy,” he said.