Trump’s Airport Renaming Push Gets Weird as His Company Seeks Rights to His Name

The Trump Organization recently filed for federal trademark rights to President Donald Trump’s name after a bill proposing the renaming of a Florida airport was introduced. There are also talks of renaming the Dulles International Airport after him. Trump likes his name on historical buildings, but his family company also wants to protect his name from infringement.

The organization has applied for trademark protection for the Trump name for different things at the airport, such as shuttle buses, umbrellas, flight suits and travel bags. The filing cites the commercial value of the Trump name. However, they also claim that Trump’s name is one of the most infringed trademarks in the world.

Their goal is to protect the name from “bad actors.” They will not profit from it since Trump and his family won’t be receiving any licensing or royalty fee even after the Palm Beach airport is renamed.

On Monday, Trump Org filed a new trademark for: “TRUMP” The filing states the company intends to offer: – A TRUMP-branded metaverse. – A platform for trading NFTs and cryptocurrencies so long as they are “authorized by the 45th and 47th President of the US.” #Trump pic.twitter.com/QixAygknjx — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 28, 2025

It is unclear whether the company will charge royalties on merchandise. Josh Gerben, a trademark lawyer, revealed the Trump company’s filings and wrote about it on his blog.

Claiming he has not seen such an application before, he wrote, “While presidents and public officials have had landmarks named in their honor, a sitting president’s private company has never in the history of the United States sought trademark rights in advance of such naming. He labeled the filings as unprecedented.

.@POTUS: “I’m tremendously honored that the main boulevard from Palm Beach International Airport to the beautiful Mar-a-Lago is being renamed in my honor… I love the people of Florida… I’ll remember this amazing gesture for the rest of my life.” ❤️ https://t.co/gtmcHte0wg pic.twitter.com/zB3LnFiFMg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 16, 2026

If we look at the history, other presidents had to wait for years to get buildings and landmarks named after them. Trump pushed for renaming the Kennedy Center despite its historically important name.

On the other hand, Ronald Reagan waited nine years, and Gerald Ford had a long 22-year waiting period. Apart from the Trump Kennedy Center, there’s Donald J. Trump Boulevard outside his home, and soon there might be DJT airports.

Trump’s company already has merchandise such as Bibles, guitars, sneakers and even phones that were supposed to be released last year. Donald Trump revealed that the business is handled by his sons, so he isn’t involved in it or profiting from it. Even if the goal isn’t to profit from owning exclusive rights to Trump’s name, it’s still a calculated move by the company.